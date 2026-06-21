Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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James Babb's avatar
James Babb
2m

Those most adept at manipulating the vote have a vested interest in convincing you it isn't fraud.

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James Babb's avatar
James Babb
4m

The whole election system is riddled with fraud and manipulation, but voting-by-mail is the cheapest way to rig an election.

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