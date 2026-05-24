Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Take responsibility's avatar
Take responsibility
4d

Agreed. Thank you Charles!

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Donna Karlson's avatar
Donna Karlson
5d

Well said, Charles. Bar Harbor residents who want their town to be a community for all, and not just a theme park for large commercial corporations to exploit hopefully will support you in your many years fighting for the people.

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