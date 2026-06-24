BANGOR—Please join the Office of Aging and Disability Services (OADS) and the Office of MaineCare Services (OMS) during the week of July 20 to 24 as we offer five days of in-person presentations with discussion on the proposed Lifespan Waiver. The presentations will be held in five different Maine cities with sessions geared toward Providers in the morning and Individuals with IDD/Autism and their families in the afternoon.

Initial enrollment in the Lifespan Waiver is open to youth ages 14–17 and adults who are not already enrolled in the Section 21 or Section 29 waivers. Therefore, we particularly encourage attendance by these individuals and their families.

We will begin each session with a brief high-level review of the Lifespan design and updates based on feedback from the comment period that ended in May 2026.

In-Person Meetings:

OADS is offering a series of in-person events across the state with Providers, Individuals with IDD/Autism and their Families, and other interested parties such as:

Those on the waitlists for Sections 21 or 29

Families of youth and young adults, ages 14-21, who anticipate applying for adult MaineCare IDD/Autism services

Self-Advocates, advocates, and advocacy groups

Current waiver participants and families

Legislators interested in the progress of Lifespan

General Public

Providers should plan to attend the location of their choice in the morning from 9:00 to noon. The time slot for Individuals with IDD/Autism and Families will be from 1:30 to 3:30 at each location. The meeting spaces have a person limit, so we need to know how many people to expect. Please click the link below to register and indicate which session you will be able to attend and how many people will be in your party. Meeting locations may change based on the level of interest and anticipated attendance for each session. If that happens, we will notify registrants.

For assistance with registration, please contact Jennifer.Tankersley@maine.gov.

Click here to register to attend one of the sessions.

Click the image to download the poster as a PDF.

Here is the Schedule for the week:

July 20 - Bangor

July 21 - Caribou

July 22 - Augusta

July 23 - Lewiston

July 24 - Portland

For those unable to attend an in-person event, the Friday sessions will be broadcast via Zoom. Virtual participation will be view-only and therefore limited. Use the Registration link below to indicate your interest in either an in-person or virtual session.

Click here to register to attend one of the sessions.

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