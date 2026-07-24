BAR HARBOR—Be a light in the community at the 25th Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening on Saturday, August 8, from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. on the Bar Harbor Village Green. This event celebrates the lives of cancer survivors and honors those who lost their lives to cancer, in a beautiful and moving display of flickering lights in luminaria, which can be personalized by the buyer. They are arranged to create a beautiful and moving display by volunteers and those who buy the luminaria.

Luminaria cost $10 each and are available online at www.ywcamdi.org. They can also be purchased in person at the event, or by contacting Vickie Mayer at

victoria.mayer@mdidhospital.org or 207-460-6933.

This event began as a memorial to Carol Dyer, a longtime children’s librarian at the Jesup Memorial Library who died of brain cancer. Her friends wanted to honor her and to raise money for cancer treatment and research.

A quarter-century later, it is still going strong. In case of rain, the event will happen on Aug. 15. “The YWCA MDI is proud to host Luminaria Evening once again, bringing people together to remember, celebrate and support one another,” said Kari Burns, Executive Director of YWCA Mount Desert Island. “No one should have to face a cancer journey alone. Whether you or a loved one has been impacted, this evening is about being in community together.”

This year, proceeds will be donated to the Breast Health Center and the Oncology Department at MDI Health. The Breast Health Center will direct proceeds toward its Mammogram Screening Scholarship Program, which provides free screening mammograms for uninsured and underinsured people. “By removing financial barriers, the program helps ensure more people have access to early detection, when breast cancer is most treatable,” said Mariah Cormier, a public affairs officer for MDI Health.

MDI Health’s Oncology Department will use funds to create a more welcoming, comfortable, and compassionate environment for people receiving cancer treatment.

“Together, these efforts ensure that local patients have access not only to high-quality cancer care close to home, but also to the support and compassion they deserve every step of the way,” Cormier said.

This year’s Luminaria Evening will feature music by April Cough McGuire.

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