MOUNT DESERT — Linda Lunt of Mount Desert was honored with the 2026 Elizabeth Fritz Thorndike Award. The biennial award, managed by the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF), honors people who have made outstanding contributions to community service on Mount Desert Island.

Lunt has dedicated nearly 50 years to supporting the MDI community and beyond through her career as a social worker. She has worked with children in outer island schools, in a teen parenting program and as a case manager for adults and children with mental health challenges at various in-home agencies.

She said she has been drawn to helping others since the beginning of her career.

“I think it might be that I feel grateful that I’ve never struggled the way I’ve seen people struggle,” she said. “It’s a good thing to help people – it humbles you. I could be that person tomorrow if life turns upside down after a major life change.”

Lunt has been a social worker with the MDI YWCA for four years. There, she has staffed Linda’s Resource Locker, a community hub the links residents with services and support. This can be anything from needing a portable heater or home furnishings to connecting parents with legal counsel in child custody cases. Any MDI resident can request support for any reason, no questions asked.

“We will always try to get you what you need to the best of our ability,” Lunt said.

This August, Linda’s Resource Locker will undergo a name change: Down East Resource Locker. Lunt is retiring from social work after five decades of service to MDI and Hancock County.

“It has been such a meaningful career and I have such gratitude for everything,” she said. Lunt will still be helping others, but now from the bow of a boat as a tour guide on Lulu Lobster Boat.

“I’ve always found a way to get onto a boat,” she said. Lunt’s years living on Frenchboro gave her a unique perspective on the barriers to service outer island residents experience.

Thorndike Award recipients are given the opportunity to make grants to nonprofit organizations that serve MDI and whose work is meaningful to them. Lunt chose to award a grant to YWCA of Mount Desert Island to support the Sea Chest Fund and the MDI Community Woodbank.

Previous Thorndike Award winners include Rob and Cristy Benson, Neha Kumar, Harriette Mitchell, Nan Miller, Jan Varnum, Anna Ryan and Nancy Howland. A committee of island residents selects the recipient for the award. Since 1987, the Thorndike fund has awarded 76 grants totaling $104,036.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments.

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