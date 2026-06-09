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SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Just one month after the May 1 death of inn owner James King, the Lindenwood Inn at 118 Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor is for sale with a listing price of $2,225,000.

King, 69, of Southwest Harbor and Randy Murray, 69, of Holden both died, May 1, at the Lindenwood Inn. The two deaths were being investigated as accidental at the time of the incident and no further information has been released since.

The 3,768-square-foot historic inn was built in 1902 and was previously the home of a sea captain.

The inn was once the home of Captain Olas Mills, according to the inn’s website. Mills and his wife Nettie built the three-story house in 1904, the website stated.

The 1900 census lists Mill’s occupation as “boatman for summer people.” It gives the spelling of his name as Olaus. Nettie died in 1939, a short time after Olaus.

The Mills were integral to the community, with Olaus saving a man from drowning after his sailboat capsized in 1901. He was also part of a coal company that filed suit against a Tremont builder in 1904 after the coal wharf, building, and contents fell into the ocean.

“This grand coastal home has stood just steps from the ocean in the quiet village of Southwest Harbor for over a century. First a cherished family home, then a haven for travelers since the 1970s, its walls hold the echoes of seafaring tales, love, and longing,” the website states.

It’s a shingle-style residence. According to the listing the residence, “blends turn-of-the-century craftsmanship with modern amenities. Here, you are greeted by a wraparound porch, providing shade on warm afternoons. The main level unfolds into a series of gracious gathering spaces — a generous foyer, living and dining rooms anchored by fireplaces, and bar area — all rich with character, color, and architectural detail.”

The main building has six bedrooms, each with bathrooms. Four of those rooms have their own sitting areas.

A penthouse suite offers a private roof deck.

There is also a heated in-ground pool, hot tub, and outdoor shower.

There’s also, according to the listing an “already-prepared pad ready for an accessory dwelling unit (ADU).”

The inn is a half-mile from Southwest Harbor’s downtown center and close to Acadia National Park.

The property is listed by Kate Dawson of ERA Dawson-Bradford Co., REALTORS.

All photos from property listing.

Note: Though the website indicates the building became an inn in the 1970s, a former resident has messaged us to say that they lived there when it was apartments and the conversion occurred in the lated 1980s.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

The listing.

The hotel’s website, which is currently down.

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