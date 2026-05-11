ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA – CFRE International has named Lisa Horsch Clark as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE). Horsch Clark, Vice President of Gift Planning at Friends of Acadia in Bar Harbor, Maine, joins over 8,200 professionals around the world who hold the CFRE designation.

Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards set by CFRE International which include tenure in the profession, education, and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They have also passed a rigorous exam testing the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.

CFRE recipients are awarded certification for a three-year period. To maintain certification status, certificants must demonstrate on-going fundraising employment and fundraising results and continue with their professional education. Employers and donors who work with CFREs know they are getting a professional who is committed to the best outcomes for their organization and has the requisite knowledge and skills.

The CFRE certification signifies a confident, ethical fundraising professional.

Since 1981, CFRE has set standards for fundraising professionals. As the only globally recognized fundraising certification, CFRE indicates professionalism, confidence, and ethics. It is how today’s fundraiser shows accountability, service, and commitment to making a difference for good. The CFRE certification program is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and is the only accredited certification for fundraising professionals.

CFRE International congratulates Lisa Horsch Clark for achieving the CFRE designation.

For more information, please visit www.cfre.org or call +1 703.820.5555.

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