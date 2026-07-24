BAR HARBOR – Author Kate Woodworth will appear at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, August 6th at 5:30pm to discuss her motivation for writing Little Great Island, her award-winning novel about the power of connection and community in the face of climate change, as well as the book’s plot and themes. Against a backdrop of beautiful photographs - many taken on the island that inspired the fictional Little Great Island - this event will also touch on whether fiction can (or should) impact climate action.

Kate Woodworth is the author of Little Great Island, chosen as the April, 2026, read for NPR Maine Public’s Book Club and winner of the IPPY independent publisher award for best regional fiction/US Northeast, the New England Book Festival Book Awards, and the Independent Publishers of New England Book Awards and an American Fiction Award finalist for literary fiction. She is also the author Racing into the Dark, published originally by EP Dutton and re-issued by Sibylline Press. A retired medical writer, a certified end-of-life doula, and a passionate lover of the natural world, Kate is the creative force behind the grassroots climate change initiative Be the Butterfly and the author of the Substack “Food in the Time of Climate Change” that probes the impact of climate change on our food supply.

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