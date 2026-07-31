Catherine Schmitt courtesy Winky Lewis; Carl Little courtesy Erin Little

BAR HARBOR—The Writers Guild of Acadia’s inaugural presentations of the Chatwold Awards, named for the local Gilded Age mansion where Joseph Pulitzer conceived of his epic Journalism Prizes, is set for Monday, Aug. 17.

It’s all part of the second Mount Desert Island Congress of Writers featuring writer round tables, tours of the LaRochelle Mansion and Museum on West Street, a cocktail hour, Hors d’oeuvres and more.

This year’s prizes include the Historicus award for natural and human history writing, won by esteemed science writer Catherine Schmitt most recently author of “Trees of Acadia: The Past, Present, and Future of Park Forests,” published by Down East Books.

The Opus Vitae prize for career achievement goes to prolific author, art historian and poet Carl Little of Somesville. His work includes books on Edward Hopper, John Singer Sargent and Winslow Homer as well as “The Art of Acadia”, and numerous monographs of Maine’s many talented artists.

The Writers Guild of Acadia is slated to bestow its inaugural ‘Chatwold’ Awards at a gathering of writers at LaRochelle Mansion and Museum, the headquarters of the Bar Harbor Historical Society, on Aug. 17. PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE ANNE HODGES

The Writers Guild of Acadia is an adjunct of the Bar Harbor Historical Society and part of its continuing efforts to celebrate creativity and the arts, not just from a perspective of the past, but also in the present.

Facilitated wide-ranging roundtable discussions on writing, publishing, tapping creative energies and other topics will be held from 4:30 until 5:30. Invitees are also invited to explore the LaRochelle building, museum exhibits and grounds.

Chatwold Newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitizer conceived of the idea for the Pulitzer Prizes while summering at his estate ‘Chatwold’ in Bar Harbor in 1903. POSTCARD FROM COLLECTION OF EARL BRECHLIN

Wine and Hors d’oeuvres and a chance to chat and commiserate with fellow devotees of the craft follows on the porch and lawn overlooking Frenchmans Bay runs from 5:30 until 6:30. Attendees will be able to savor a view captured in the renown Frederic Church painting ‘Sunset Bar Harbor,’ with the Awards presentations then being the culmination of the evening.

LaRochelle Mansion and Museum of Bar Harbor, Acadia and Mount Desert Island’s history is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. Visit barharborhistorical.org.

For more information on the event email earl.brechlin@gmail.com.

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