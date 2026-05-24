Live Music
ACADIA FESTIVAL OF TRADITIONAL MUSIC AND DANCE
THE ANNEX
BAR HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL’s 60th Anniversary Season
June 17 at 7:30 pm Kate Fogg, soprano and Christina Spurling, piano, with Eric Thomas, clarinet for Schubert Shepherd on the Rock and works by Strauss, Puccini, Massenet, and more.
June 19 Winds and Strings, Emily Tsai, oboe, Eric Thomas, clarinet, Allison Kiger, flute, 10:30 am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30 pm
June 27 Aljoša Jurinić, piano, 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30 pm Recital
July 2 at 4 pm Oceanview Tea Concert: Sarah Joyce Mahl and friends sing American Songbook with tea and treats from BH Tea Company and bakeries
July 4 Look for us at the Bar Harbor July 4th Parade
July 5 Oceanview Lunchtime Jazz Fusion: Music of Claude Bolling with Flute, Guitar, and Jazz Piano Trio, Allison Kiger, Flute, Oren Fader, Guitar, Christopher Johnson, piano, Ross Gallagher, bass with oceanviews and a special boxed lunch
July 6 at 4 pm: Mozart Opera Lecture-Demonstration with Conductor Nathaniel Meyer, Baritone Isaac Bray and Soprano Katelyn Parker Bray, FREE at the NEH library
July 6 Isaac Bray sings Rossini with the BH Town Band, FREE open air concert 7:30 pm
July 7 Director’s Dinner at Havana in Bar Harbor
July 9 New Composers Concert with the Bowers-Fader Duo FREE at Jesup Library 5 pm
July 11 at 2 pm FREE on GCI “Bastien et Bastiènne” by Mozart Opera in Concert
July 11 Sunset and Swing – Jazz Cabaret Night with Dancing at Kebo with Timatha Kasten and Shane Ellis
July 13-16 “BHMF-at-the-Criterion Festival”
July 13 at 7:30 pm Festival Chamber Orchestra plays Mozart, Copland, and Weiman, with soloists Christopher Johnson, Juan Martinez, and Allison Kiger conducted by Michael Shane Wittenburg
July 14th at 11 am FREE Young Audience Opera – Bastien et Bastienne by Mozart
July 14th at 5:30 and 7:30 “Edgar Allan Poe in Motion: Silent Film and Music and Dance, works by Whitney George, Scott Joplin, William Bolcom, and more”
July 15th at 7:30 pm NEW OPERA COMPANY of Boston and BHMF present Bastien et Bastiènne and “The Impresario” by WA Mozart, conducted by Nathaniel Meyer with the BHMF Opera Orchestra
July 16th at 2 pm NEW OPERA COMPANY of Boston and BHMF present Bastien et Bastiènne and “The Impresario”by WA Mozart, conducted by Nathaniel Meyer with the BHMF Opera Orchestra
July 17th Young Audience Concert BRASS QUINTET at Seal Cove Auto Museum
July 22nd Vadim Serebryany, piano 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital
July 24th Acadia Dance Festival “Memo” with live music
July 29th Janey Choi and Friends Chamber Music for Strings and Piano 10:3 0am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30 pm Recital
August 5th Thomas Cooper, violin recital 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30 pm Recital Christopher Johnson, piano 10:30 am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital
August 19th Baroque Orchestra of Maine Trio 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital
August 22th Yosef Feigelson, cello and Peter Adamczyk, piano 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital
August 29th Audrey Goodner, violin and Erika Nickrenz, piano 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital
Sept 2 Wyrick Ensemble, Chamber Music for Strings and Piano 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital
Sept 5-6 Festival Orchestra conducted by David Alexander Rahbee, with Daniel Pyle, organ soloist and Pyotr Akulov, piano soloist, Beethoven, Poulenc, Tchaikovsky
September 9 Pyotr Akulov, piano 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital
September 20 Eric Thomas, Clarinet, 1pm at the Jesup Memorial Library
Sunday October 6 Flutist Allison Kiger and Friends chamber music: Debussy
BAROQUE ORCHESTRA OF MAINE
Sunday, May 24 at 4 pm, Bar Harbor Congregational Church
Sunday, May 31 at 4:30 pm Blue Hill Wine Shop, Peninsula Concert
Its website.
FINBACK ALEHOUSE
Open Mic Night every Friday night 8pm to midnight at the Finback Alehouse! We have a full band setup (drum kit, hand percussion, bass guitar and amp, electric guitar and amp, acoustic guitar, keyboard, P.A. with 3 mics) for your musical pleasure. Soloists, bands, jammers, poets, comedians, everybody is welcome!
JONES’N BAND
Sunday, May 24, Mainely Meat in Town Hill from 2-5 PM
SAND BAR COTTAGE
SARA JONES
Narramissic Drive
Friday, May 29, Seaside Dairy Bar in Bass Harbor, 5:30 - 8:30 PM
Saturday, May 30, Mainely Meat on Dreamwood Hill. 5-8 PM
Sunday, May 31, Mainely Meat in Town Hill, 2-5 PM.
TRENTON GRANGE
Open Jam/Mic weekly on Tuesdays, throughout the summer. Doors open at 5:00 PM, performances are 6:00 - 9:00 PM. All are welcome, both acoustic and eletrconic music full band setup provided.
THE ANNEX LATER IN THE SEASON
ACTS
Bar Harbor Music Festival (almost an act, but not quite)
Jam Company
Budd Williams