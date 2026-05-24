June 17 at 7:30 pm Kate Fogg, soprano and Christina Spurling, piano, with Eric Thomas, clarinet for Schubert Shepherd on the Rock and works by Strauss, Puccini, Massenet, and more.

June 19 Winds and Strings, Emily Tsai, oboe, Eric Thomas, clarinet, Allison Kiger, flute, 10:30 am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30 pm

June 27 Aljoša Jurinić, piano, 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30 pm Recital

July 2 at 4 pm Oceanview Tea Concert: Sarah Joyce Mahl and friends sing American Songbook with tea and treats from BH Tea Company and bakeries

July 4 Look for us at the Bar Harbor July 4th Parade

July 5 Oceanview Lunchtime Jazz Fusion: Music of Claude Bolling with Flute, Guitar, and Jazz Piano Trio, Allison Kiger, Flute, Oren Fader, Guitar, Christopher Johnson, piano, Ross Gallagher, bass with oceanviews and a special boxed lunch

July 6 at 4 pm: Mozart Opera Lecture-Demonstration with Conductor Nathaniel Meyer, Baritone Isaac Bray and Soprano Katelyn Parker Bray, FREE at the NEH library

July 6 Isaac Bray sings Rossini with the BH Town Band, FREE open air concert 7:30 pm

July 7 Director’s Dinner at Havana in Bar Harbor

July 9 New Composers Concert with the Bowers-Fader Duo FREE at Jesup Library 5 pm

July 11 at 2 pm FREE on GCI “Bastien et Bastiènne” by Mozart Opera in Concert

July 11 Sunset and Swing – Jazz Cabaret Night with Dancing at Kebo with Timatha Kasten and Shane Ellis

July 13-16 “BHMF-at-the-Criterion Festival”

July 13 at 7:30 pm Festival Chamber Orchestra plays Mozart, Copland, and Weiman, with soloists Christopher Johnson, Juan Martinez, and Allison Kiger conducted by Michael Shane Wittenburg

July 14th at 11 am FREE Young Audience Opera – Bastien et Bastienne by Mozart

July 14th at 5:30 and 7:30 “Edgar Allan Poe in Motion: Silent Film and Music and Dance, works by Whitney George, Scott Joplin, William Bolcom, and more”

July 15th at 7:30 pm NEW OPERA COMPANY of Boston and BHMF present Bastien et Bastiènne and “The Impresario” by WA Mozart, conducted by Nathaniel Meyer with the BHMF Opera Orchestra

July 16th at 2 pm NEW OPERA COMPANY of Boston and BHMF present Bastien et Bastiènne and “The Impresario”by WA Mozart, conducted by Nathaniel Meyer with the BHMF Opera Orchestra

July 17th Young Audience Concert BRASS QUINTET at Seal Cove Auto Museum

July 22nd Vadim Serebryany, piano 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital

July 24th Acadia Dance Festival “Memo” with live music

July 29th Janey Choi and Friends Chamber Music for Strings and Piano 10:3 0am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30 pm Recital

August 5th Thomas Cooper, violin recital 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30 pm Recital Christopher Johnson, piano 10:30 am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital

August 19th Baroque Orchestra of Maine Trio 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital

August 22th Yosef Feigelson, cello and Peter Adamczyk, piano 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital

August 29th Audrey Goodner, violin and Erika Nickrenz, piano 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital

Sept 2 Wyrick Ensemble, Chamber Music for Strings and Piano 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital

Sept 5-6 Festival Orchestra conducted by David Alexander Rahbee, with Daniel Pyle, organ soloist and Pyotr Akulov, piano soloist, Beethoven, Poulenc, Tchaikovsky

September 9 Pyotr Akulov, piano 10:30am Morning concert with Popovers and Evening Recital 7:30pm Recital

September 20 Eric Thomas, Clarinet, 1pm at the Jesup Memorial Library