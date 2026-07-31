“God is in the House” Oil on mounted Belgian linen, 16x20 inches

BASS HARBOR—A year after beginning to gather material for her series of paintings depicting Swans Island lobster fisherman Caitlin Trafton, Lou Stanley’s “Living Water” collection is on view at her open studio/gallery in a former machine shop at Little Island, in Bass Harbor.

Stanley worked with Trafton on her boat last August, and then again in November and December. “There was no way I could just go hang out in the stern of the boat and do a few sketches,” Stanley explains. “Plus, once I started doing the work again, I loved it. Being able to work with Caitlin regularly gave me a feel for the work and reference material I never could have gotten as a casual observer.”

Stanley is a landscape painter who has become increasingly devoted to painting “working people working.”

“I have always been deeply inspired by being around people who love their work,” says Stanley. “I’m a little obsessed with the concept of duende —often described as an intense, emotional and authentic state of expression; soul and raw emotion — and where I personally find it is in people who are passionate about doing work that involves hard physical labor.”

“Living Water,” Oil on mounted Belgian linen, 20x16 inches

“Caitlin was great to work with, both as a fisherman and as a painting subject. She was dedicated, serious, great at handling the boat, but also patient and with a good sense of humor. From the first time I saw her, I thought, ‘John Singer Sargent would want to come back from the dead to paint this woman.’ So I was incredibly grateful that she was willing to have me on her boat, and gave me a little latitude to take photos when I wasn’t too busy baiting traps or banding lobsters.”

“I would have wanted to paint her if she was working on the back of a trash truck,” Stanley quips. “Fortunately for me she got her lobster license a couple of years ago and was short a stern man last summer.”

“Living Water” is open to the public through the end of August. The Art Room is open 9-4, Monday through Saturday and by appointment, at 12 Little Island Way, next to Island Cruises, in Bass Harbor.

For more information, contact Lou Stanley at (207) 266-8393 or rocky@loustanleyfineart.com.

“Owner/Operator” Oil on mounted Belgian linen, 20x16 inches

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