BAR HARBOR—St. Saviour’s Downeast Summer music series kicks off its second season on Tuesday, June 2 with the “King of Klassic Rock”, David Noriega. A veteran of the New York City club scene, David will perform ‘unplugged’ tunes by the best, including the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and other favorites.

This weekly, free music series features local artists performing a variety genres -- folk, acoustic rock, country, blues, pop, originals and standards. A throwback to the 1960s folk music movement when churches opened their doors to emerging music, all concerts take place in the historic and beautiful sanctuary of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bar Harbor.

These one-hour concerts, every Tuesday from 5-6 pm throughout the summer, are free, appropriate for all ages, and handicap accessible. St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor.

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