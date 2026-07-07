The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Coastal Kayaking Tours and Acadia Bike.

BAR HARBOR—It wasn’t just festivities keeping the police busy this past week as officers dealt with multiple reports of lost children who were quickly found, loose animals who all eventually made their way back home, and as they made many arrests for varying criminal offenses.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, June 29, 2026

Officer Nathan Formby performed a requested well-being check in Bar Harbor and found the person to be asleep but fine.

Following a response by officers Judson Cake and Formby in Bar Harbor, Angel Kerr, 32, of Pheonix, Arizona, was arrested for domestic violence assault. Kerr was also charged with criminal mischief and obstructing a report of a crime. Kerr was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Liam Harrington took a report of loose horses in Bar Harbor, but the horses were back on their property when he arrived.

Sgt. Doug Brundrett assisted a Bar Harbor resident by signing a verification form for a Canadian agency.

At the request of a Bar Harbor business, Sgt. Brundrett issued a no trespass warning to someone for the business.

Following the report of dogs left in a vehicle in Bar Harbor, Officer Kaleb Payson determined that the dogs were not in distress.

Officer Ted Cake spoke with a Mount Desert resident about a property dispute and determined that it was a civil issue.

Following the report of a parking issue in Mount Desert, Officer Payson documented the information for continued checks of the area.

Officer T. Cake fingerprinted someone at the Mount Desert Police Department.

Someone in Bar Harbor made a complaint regarding ongoing speeding issues to Officer Payson and the information was documented for continued directed patrols.

Officer Formby is investigating a threatening incident that was reported in Bar Harbor.

Following a noise complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby responded and determined that the noise level was not unreasonable and it was not a disorderly event.

Sgt. Chris Dickens assisted a motorist in Mount Desert with changing a flat tire.

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Officer Formby located a dog running loose in Bar Harbor and took it to the police station where it was later reunited with its owner.

Officer Formby warned the occupants of two different vehicles for the municipal ordinance violation of sleeping in a vehicle overnight in Bar Harbor.

Officer Formby returned a second loose dog to its owner in Bar Harbor.

Officer Virginia Helton responded to a report of a municipal violation in Bar Harbor.

A missing person was reported to Officer Payson in Mount Desert and the person was located a short time later.

Officer Helton checked on a dog in a car in Bar Harbor and found that it was not in distress.

Following the report of a broken-down vehicle on Main Street in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Brundrett responded and found that the vehicle’s owner had gotten the vehicle out of the road and was changing a flat tire.

Photo: Shaun Farrar/Bar Harbor Story

Judith Jones, 75, of Michigan was driving a 2021 Land Rover Defender west on Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor when the vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and struck a 2014 Nissan van that was being driven by Weih Chang, 62, of Delaware. Jones was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries and her vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. No charges were issued.

Photo: Shaun Farrar/Bar Harbor Story

Officer Helton responded to a medical call in Bar Harbor but her assistance was not needed.

Someone reported having an altercation with a motorist who was blocking a crosswalk in Bar Harbor to Officer Helton.

Officer Formby gave someone in Mount Desert a ride back to their vehicle.

Sgt. Dickens gave four people a ride back to their campground in Mount Desert.

Following the report of an abandoned dog in downtown Bar Harbor, the dog was reunited with its owner.

After a 911 call reporting a person in distress at a Bar Harbor hotel, officers responded and discovered that it was an accidental injury and the ambulance was dispatched to care for the person.

A Bar Harbor business called 911 to report a disturbance and following an investigation, officers arrested Wade Snyder, 57, of Georgia, for assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. Snyder was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Officer Justin Burnett responded to a report of a van parked in front of a fire hydrant in Northeast Harbor, located the van’s owner, and issued them a warning for parking in a no parking zone.

Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor who was experiencing life stressors.

Officer Burnett documented information about ongoing speeding issues on different roads in Mount Desert.

Following a complaint regarding someone in the roadway in Bar Harbor, Officer Caleb Mora found the person too be exercising and cautioned them to stay out of the road.

A man went into the Bar Harbor Police Department to let the agency know that he is on probation.

Officer Burnett is investigating loose dogs in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Jerrod Hardy assisted someone in Bar Harbor with getting back into their apartment after they had locked themselves out.

Officer Elias Bunre is investigating a suspicious email received by someone in Mount Desert.

Officer J. Cake gave a mother and her child a ride back to their hotel in Bar Harbor.

After an investigation by Officer Lukas Keene into a disorderly event in Bar Harbor, Michael Rosa, 47, of Bar Harbor was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct. Rosa was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Harrington arrested Heather L. Ruddock, 37, of Sedgwick, for operating under the influence. Ruddock was also charged with operating after suspension.

Officer Burne assisted someone on the Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burnett responded to a complaint regarding a dog trespassing on private property in Bar Harbor.

Following the report of a suspicious phone call regarding a woman locking herself in the bathroom of a Bar Harbor business, Officer Burne checked the business and did not locate anything of concern.

After receiving a parking complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer J. Cake issued the offending vehicle a parking ticket and had it moved.

Someone made a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor and Officer Keene contacted the people involved and warned them for their conduct.

Friday, July 3, 2026

Another agency requested that an officer locate someone in Bar Harbor and Officer Keene located the person and determined that they were all set.

Someone reported suspicious activity in Bar Harbor and Officer J. Cake checked the area and found nothing suspicious.

Officer Payson responded to a report of someone having some mental health issues in Mount Desert. The person’s family was contacted and they took the man to MDI Hospital for an evaluation.

Officer Payson assisted the Ellsworth Police Department with conducting a crash reconstruction investigation.

Officer Payson assisted the Ellsworth Police Department with conducting a second crash reconstruction investigation.

Officer Tim Frost assisted MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor with getting paperwork signed for a patient.

At the request of Acadia National Park rangers, Officer T. Cake looked for a vehicle that had been involved in a crash in the park. Officer T. Cake located the vehicle in Mount Desert and notified the Park Service; representatives of NPS came to the scene.

Officer Mora performed a traffic control detail for a private event in Mount Desert.

Following a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Payson failed to locate the suspect vehicle.

Following a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert, Officer Payson failed to locate the suspect vehicle.

Officer T. Cake gave an elderly man in Mount Desert a ride home after finding him walking in extremely hot conditions

Officer Formby stood by in Bar Harbor while someone was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Officer Formby responded to a fireworks complaint in Bar Harbor but could not locate the source of the fireworks.

After receiving a report of a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby located the vehicle and warned the driver for their actions.

After someone reported receiving a concerning text message in Bar Harbor, Officer Keene located the sender of the text and determined that they were okay.

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Officer Zack Kline responded to a report of dead deer in the middle of the road in Mount Desert. When he arrived, the deer was out of the road and the Mount Desert Highway Department was notified to remove the deer.

Officer Formby met with someone who was having some mental health issues in Bar Harbor, determined that they were okay, and formulated a plan for them for the night.

Officer Keene warned some people for the municipal violation of overnight sleeping in a vehicle in Bar Harbor.

Officer Formby gave an intoxicated person a ride home in Bar Harbor.

After receiving a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert and being out of position to locate the vehicle, Officer Payson passed the complaint onto the Southwest Harbor Police Department.

Officers participated in and assisted with the Fourth of July parade in Bar Harbor.

A Bar Harbor business requested that a resident of Bar Harbor be issued a no trespass warning not to return to the business.

Officer Troy Stanwood had an illegally parked vehicle towed in Bar Harbor.

Police had several vehicles towed near Agamont Park in Bar Harbor after they had parked in a restricted area.

Photo: Carrie Jones/Bar Harbor Story

Officer Payson documented some information for a Mount Desert resident.

Officer Burnett responded to a report of dogs in a hot car in Bar Harbor and found the complaint to be unsubstantiated.

Officer Harrington had a vehicle that was illegally parked in an intersection in Bar Harbor towed.

Someone reported that people were illegally killing lobsters in Bar Harbor. Officer Burnett determined the complaint to be unsubstantiated.

Officer T. Cake handled a parking issue in Seal Harbor.

Several vehicles that were parked in a no parking zone on Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor and creating a safety hazard were towed by Officer Harrington.

Something was reported to be blocking the roadway in Bar Harbor, but the blockage was gone when Officer Formby arrived.

Someone reported kids riding their bikes in Mount Desert in the middle of the street. The complainant also stated that the kids did not look old enough to be alone. Officer Kline responded, found the kids to be wearing helmets, and appeared to be old enough to be alone.

After responding to a report of a disorderly person in the area of West Street Extension in Bar Harbor, Officers Formby and Burne issued someone a disorderly conduct warning.

Officers assisted with traffic control for Downeast Transportation while pedestrians were transported into Bar Harbor for Fourth of July events.

Following the report of a missing child in Bar Harbor, officers responded to the area and located the child within a short time and reunited them with their parents.

After two children were reported missing in Bar Harbor, officers responded and the children were located and reunited with their parents.

Officer Formby responded to a reported domestic incident at a Bar Harbor campground and found it to be only verbal in nature.

Officer J. Cake helped someone find their vehicle in Bar Harbor after they forgot where they had parked it.

Officer Formby gave someone a ride to their campground in Bar Harbor.

Officer Keene gave someone a ride to the shuttle bus location in Bar Harbor.

Sunday, July 5, 2026

After investigating a vehicle off the road in Bar Harbor, Keating McFarland, 31, of Covington, Louisiana, was arrested by Officer Formby for driving to endanger.

Officer Kline gave an intoxicated man a ride to his campground from downtown Bar Harbor.

Someone reported that a person who was intoxicated was attempting to drive away in downtown Bar Harbor. Officer Keene located the vehicle and warned the driver not to drive and to find a sober driver.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Shilpa Gupta, 34, of Miami, Florida, was summoned for failure to stop for a law enforcement officer by Officer J. Cake.

Officer Keene assisted an intoxicated person in Bar Harbor after they flagged him down.

Officer Keene warned an intoxicated person for urinating in public in Bar Harbor and then gave them a ride to their residence.

Officer Formby checked on a parked vehicle in Mount Desert and found nothing concerning.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Keene arrested Eric Demnitz, 30, of New Jersey, for operating under the influence.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby arrested Nelson Salman, 19, of Penobscot, for operating under the influence, operating without a license, criminal speed, and also issued a civil citation for transportation of liquor by a minor.

Someone reported that a person who was intoxicated was attempting to drive away in downtown Bar Harbor. Officer J. Cake located the vehicle prior to it moving and warned the driver not to drive and make other arrangements.

The Bar Harbor Police Department received a report of a missing child in downtown Bar Harbor, but the child was located while the caller was still on the phone.

After receiving a report of a vehicle parked in the roadway in the area of Highbrook Road in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Brundrett found the vehicle to be gone when he arrived.

Sgt. Soren Sundberg took a report of vandalism at a Mount Desert residence that had occurred on July 4.

Someone traveling to Nova Scotia turned a firearm over to the Bar Harbor Police Department for safekeeping while they are gone.

Sgt. Brundrett updated someone’s sex offender registry information at the Bar Harbor Police Department after they came in to have this done as required by law.

Following a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Payson located the vehicle, stopped it, and warned the driver for their driving behavior.

Officer Burnett is investigating a reported theft in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burnett assisted a woman with finding her vehicle in Bar Harbor.

Officer Payson assisted MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor with getting paperwork signed.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a downtown Bar Harbor residence and following an investigation, arrested Isaiah Lopez, 27, of Newark, New Jersey for domestic violence assault, criminal restraint, obstructing the report of a crime or injury, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Lopez was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

A Bar Harbor resident reported some property missing to Officer Formby.

The Holden Police Department requested that an officer locate a vehicle believed to be in the area of Bar Harbor. Officer Kline was able to locate the vehicle and passed the information along to the Holden Police Department.

Someone reported people in possession of open containers of alcohol on the premise of a private business in Mount Desert.

Sgt. Dickens assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department on a medical call in Mount Desert.

Officer Kline received a fireworks complaint in Mount Desert but could not locate or see any fireworks being shot off.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, June 29, 2026

Officer Bradley Russell came across a stranded motorist while on patrol in Tremont and assisted the motorist with getting their vehicle going again.

Officer Russell responded to a report of a vehicle blocking a driveway but was unable to locate the vehicle.

Someone reported kids in Tremont riding their bikes in the roadway without any helmets on, but Officer Russell could not locate the kids when he responded.

Officer Russell resolved an animal complaint in Tremont.

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Officer Russell performed a boat escort for a Southwest Harbor business.

Chief John Hall responded to an alarm at a Southwest Harbor business and was told that it was accidental as he arrived on scene.

After Chief Hall performed a requested well-being check on a Tremont resident, the person was transported to the emergency room by the ambulance service with the help of the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department.

An ambulance was called for a person that Chief Hall performed a well-being check on in Southwest Harbor, but the person refused transport.

Someone reported a suspicious woman in Southwest Harbor but could not provide a description.

Officer Russell tried to locate someone with an arrest warrant in Tremont but was unsuccessful.

Following a motor vehicle complaint in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell was unable to locate the vehicle.

Someone reported their dogs had gotten loose and were near the roadway in Tremont, but they had also already contacted the Tremont animal control officer.

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Officer Eli Brown performed a well-being check on a Good Morning Quietside program participant in Southwest Harbor and found them to be okay.

Someone reported a dead fawn in the roadway on Seawall Road in Southwest Harbor but it had already been moved out of the roadway when Officer Brown arrived.

An older man fell off an adult tricycle at the intersection of Robinsons Lane and Main Street in Southwest Harbor. By the time Officer Brown arrived, the man had been taken care of by neighbors and no police or EMS involvement was necessary.

Officer Brown took a report of a dog bite that had occurred in Southwest Harbor at the Seawall Picnic Area .which is part of Acadia National Park. and the caller was referred to the Park Service.

Someone reported that kids have been driving around the Tremont Road, in Tremont, on loud minibikes at all hours of the day and night and Officer Brown passed the information on to all of the officers.

A Southwest Harbor resident reported that she feels like vehicles speed by her residence on Main Street. Officer Brown patrolled the area and noticed no significant speeds on the radar.

Following another minibike complaint from Tremont, Officer Brown responded and noted that none of the bikes were loud and they were being ridden on private property.

Officer Brown responded to multiple alarm activations at a Southwest Harbor residence, but they were deemed to be false alarms according to the owner who was onsite.

Officer Brown responded to multiple alarm activations at a Southwest Harbor residence, and he found the residence to be secure.

While performing business security checks in Southwest Harbor on the overnight shift, Officer Brown found an unsecured business, checked the building, and secured it.

Thursday, July 2, 2026

A teenager was reported to have run away from her parents at a Southwest Harbor campground but returned prior to Officer Brown’s arrival, and there were no more issues for the night.

A Herrick Road resident discovered a fawn stuck in their fence and when Officer Brown arrived and assessed the situation, he asked for the Southwest Harbor Fire Department to respond with a saw. The owner of the fence gave permission for the fence to be cut and the fawn was freed from entrapment.

Officer Brown responded with the ambulance service to a medical call in Southwest Harbor but was not needed.

Following a report of vandalism in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell determined that it was actually a burglary and is investigating the complaint.

After receiving a report of a dog left in a vehicle in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell located the vehicle and dog. Officer Russell determined that the dog was not in distress but spoke with the owner about the situation.

Officer Russell received a complaint regarding a dog that had run off in Tremont, but the dog had already been found by another person, posted to social media, and the owner was in the process of retrieving the dog.

Someone called the Southwest Harbor Police Department to report that their vehicle was broken down and safely off the road but they didn’t want anyone to think that it had been abandoned.

Friday, July 3, 2026

While patrolling the Village of Bernard in Tremont, Sgt. Rick Graham discovered a parking violation and issued the vehicle a parking ticket.

Sgt. Graham conducted speed enforcement on a road in Tremont but did not observe any speed violations.

Sgt. Graham assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Tremont.

A Town of Southwest Harbor employee made a harassment complaint to Sgt. Graham that the employee just wanted on record.

A Southwest Harbor resident reported possible fraud to Sgt. Graham.

Sgt. Graham responded to a report of an illegally parked vehicle on Main Street in Southwest Harbor, but the vehicle was gone when he arrived.

Following the report of a propane leak in Southwest Harbor, Sgt. Graham responded with the fire department but the leak had been taken care of prior to any first responders arriving.

Someone made a report of harassment to Sgt. Graham in Southwest Harbor.

Sgt. Graham assisted Acadia National Park with a parking issue on the Lighthouse Road in Bass Harbor.

Someone reported an injured deer in Bass Harbor and by the time Sgt. Graham arrived, the deer was deceased and had been removed from the roadway.

Sgt. Graham assisted Acadia National Park rangers with a vehicle that was stuck on the rocks at Seawall in Southwest Harbor.

Sgt. Graham assisted the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department with a boat fire in Bass Harbor.

Photo from Tremont Volunteer Fire Department Facebook

Following the report of an unconscious person on Main Street in Southwest Harbor, Sgt. Graham responded with the ambulance service, but the man was gone when they arrived.

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Officer Kristen Roulet assisted the ambulance with a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Roulet responded to a report of a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner but could not locate the vehicle.

Officer Roulet assisted the National Park Service and the ambulance service with a call regarding a fall with injury on a hiking trail in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Roulet assisted the ambulance with a medical call in Tremont.

Following a complaint about an unwanted person at a Tremont residence, Officer Roulet responded, but the person had already left.

Officer Roulet issued a no trespass warning to someone in Tremont after having dealt with them multiple times in the same day.

Officer Roulet received a complaint about a loose dog in Southwest Harbor and the dog was returned to its owner.

Officer Roulet responded to a dumpster fire in Southwest Harbor which was safely extinguished.

After discovering an abandoned vehicle on Seawall Road in Southwest Harbor and failed attempts at locating the vehicle’s owner, Sgt. Graham had the vehicle towed because it was partially in the travel lane.

Sunday, July 5, 2026

Officer Russell was responding to a report of a dog that had been left in a vehicle in Southwest Harbor when the complainant called back and said that the vehicle had already left.

Officer Russell, following a report of someone passing away, went to a location in Southwest Harbor and gathered the appropriate information.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — (1) Route 3

MOUNT DESERT — None reported.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — (1) Main Street

TREMONT — (2) Tremont Road

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STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Maine State Police Arrests Driver in Fatal Crash in Hancock County

TWP 22—On Thursday, June 25, 2026, at approximately 11:26 p.m., a trooper came upon a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 193 in TWP 22. Upon arriving at the scene, the trooper located a 5-year-old boy in the front passenger seat whose condition was rapidly deteriorating.

Troopers immediately began life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived. Despite those efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, 33-year-old Dion Campbell, of Indiana, and a 10-month-old girl were transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Campbell is the father of both children. The three were the only occupants in the vehicle. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection before striking an embankment. The investigation also indicates that both children were not properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Route 9 was closed for several hours while the scene was processed. Assisting at the scene were the Cherryfield, Osborn, and Aurora Fire Departments, Bold Coast EMS, and Northern Light EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

On Monday night, June 29, 33-year-old Dion Campbell of Elkhart, Indiana, was arrested on multiple charges stemming from a fatal motor vehicle crash on June 25, 2026, in TWP 22. He was transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he remains without bail pending his initial court appearance on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Campbell faces the following charges:

Title 17-A: §554. Endangering the welfare of a child, class D

Title 29-A: §2413. Aggravated driving to endanger, class C

Title 29-A: §2411 Criminal OUI, class B

Title 17-A: §203 Manslaughter, class A

Fire Marshal’s Office Rules Westbrook Apartment Fire Accidental

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

WESTBROOK—On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at approximately 2:46 a.m., the Westbrook Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 23 Locust Street in Westbrook. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire extending up the exterior on the left side of the two-story apartment building. The fire had spread from the first floor to the second floor.

Due to the volume of fire, a second alarm was requested, bringing in mutual aid departments from surrounding communities to assist with fire suppression efforts. All occupants safely evacuated the building. Four cats were inside at the time of the fire. Three of the four cats escaped safely; one cat died as a result of the fire and smoke.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to assist with determining the origin and cause of the fire. Following witness interviews, scene examination, and the fire investigation, investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature. The fire originated in an exterior trash can and was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. The apartment building sustained significant damage and has been deemed uninhabitable.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigates House Fire in Naples

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

NAPLES—On Thursday, July 2, 2026, shortly after noon, the Naples Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 301 King Hill Road in Naples.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the residence fully engulfed in flames. The homeowners were not at the property, having left earlier that morning. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate the cause of the fire. Due to the extensive damage to the structure, investigators were unable to determine the cause.

No civilians were injured in the incident. Three family pets are believed to have perished in the fire. Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and are expected to make a full recovery.

Maine State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Hancock

HANCOCK—On Friday, July 3, 2026, at approximately 8:25 a.m., the Maine State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 1 near the Washington Junction in Hancock. The initial investigation indicates a motorcycle traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck.

The motorcycle operator, identified as 44-year-old Jim Hoyt, of Sullivan, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hoyt was wearing a helmet. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries. Route 1 was closed while troopers investigated the crash and crews cleared the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigates Fireworks Display Incident in York

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

YORK—On Friday, July 3, 2026, shortly after 9:00 p.m., the York Fire Department requested that the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigate an incident that occurred during a fireworks display on York Harbor Beach Road in York.

According to the York Fire Department, a malfunction occurred during the display, injuring the licensed pyrotechnician overseeing the event. The technician sustained minor first-degree burns and was transported to a hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for evaluation. The fireworks display was sponsored by the York Harbor Reading Room and conducted by a pyrotechnician from Central Maine Pyrotechnics.

Investigators and inspectors from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and the hospital to interview the technician. Their preliminary investigation determined that a fireworks “cake” had been ignited but failed to fire as expected. When the technician approached to inspect it, the device unexpectedly detonated, causing the burns. Despite the injury, the technician was able to safely complete the fireworks display before seeking medical treatment. The technician was treated and later released from the hospital.

Statements Released Following Passing of Alden Robbins

The Maine Department of Public Safety is sharing the following statement provided by the Robbins family regarding the passing of Alden Robbins, who died on July 2, 2026, from injuries sustained in the May 15, 2026, explosion and fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont. A statement from the Department of Public Safety follows the family’s statement.

Statement from the Robbins Family

It is with profound sadness that the Robbins family announces the passing of Alden J. Robbins, who died on July 2, 2026, from injuries sustained in the tragic accident at Robbins Lumber on May 15, 2026.

We are heartbroken by the loss of a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Alden was the heart of our family in so many ways, and nothing mattered more to him than the people he loved. Throughout his battle, he fought with extraordinary courage and determination, holding on so that his family could have precious time with him. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by those who loved him.

Our family is deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the medical teams at Maine Medical Center in Portland and at the Sumner Redstone Burn Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. Their skill, compassion, and unwavering dedication went far beyond what could ever have been expected. They cared not only for Alden, but for our entire family during the most difficult days of our lives, and we will always be grateful.

We are also profoundly thankful for the countless prayers, messages of support, acts of kindness, and generosity shown by our employees, friends, neighbors, the forest products community, first responders, and people from across Maine and beyond. Your support has been a source of strength for our family.

A celebration of Alden’s life will be held at a later date, with details to be shared when arrangements have been made.

At this time, we respectfully ask for privacy as our family mourns this tremendous loss and begins to navigate life without someone who meant so much to all of us.

The Robbins Family

Statement Department of Public Safety

The Department of Public Safety extends its sincere condolences to the Robbins family on the loss of Alden Robbins. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones, the Robbins Lumber family, and everyone affected by this tragedy. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

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