Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Jim Linnane's avatar
Jim Linnane
May 14

The economic impact statement is very well done with great and meaningful graphics. One flaw is that the pictures of alumni includes a candidate for public office.

It is "tax rolls" not "tax roles".

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