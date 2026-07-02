AUGUSTA—As mosquito season gets underway in Maine, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) urges residents and visitors to prevent mosquito bites.

Infected mosquitoes can spread three viruses in Maine: Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE), Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV), and West Nile virus (WNV).

The Maine CDC recently confirmed two mosquito pools positive for JCV in Augusta. A mosquito pool is a group of 50 or fewer mosquitoes collected during routine surveillance. Warm and rainy weather creates perfect conditions for an increased mosquito population and higher risk of illness from mosquitoes.

While most people who become infected do not get sick, some can develop serious illness. The Maine CDC monitors mosquito activity throughout the summer and fall to help identify potential risks early.

“The best way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases is to avoid mosquito bites,” said Dr. Puthiery Va, Director of the Maine CDC.“ A few simple steps can help protect you, your family, and your community.”

The Maine CDC recommends:

Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks. This is especially important at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Use an EPA-approved repellent when outdoors. Look for products that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Remove standing water around your home. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in very small amounts of water. This includes water in buckets or plant pots, tarps, toys, or clogged gutters.

Change water in bird baths and pet bowls at least once each week to prevent mosquitoes from hatching and growing.

Check window and door screens and repair holes to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Consider moving outdoor activities from dawn or dusk to another time when mosquitoes are less active.

Most people who get sick from a mosquito bite experience mild flu-like symptoms, but some people can become severely ill. Severe symptoms can include neck stiffness or pain, loss of coordination, speech difficulties, or confusion. Some people with severe symptoms may also develop seizures or swelling of the brain or spinal cord.

If untreated, some severe infections can lead to death. Survivors may have long-term health problems. If you experience flu-like or severe symptoms after a mosquito bite, call a health care provider right away and be sure to mention the mosquito bite(s).

The Maine CDC monitors mosquitoes each year to track disease activity in the state. Risk levels change throughout the season based on weather and mosquito activity. In 2025, the Maine CDC launched the Mosquito Meter to share risk levels and recommendations for prevention. This tool updates weekly on Tuesdays during the mosquito season.

Mosquitoes in Maine do not spread viruses such as dengue, Zika, and chikungunya. People can still get infected while traveling, however. If you feel sick after a trip, tell your health care provider about where you visited and if you were bitten by mosquitoes.

Talk to your veterinarian about ways to keep your animals safe from mosquitoes. If you have horses, ask about vaccinations for EEE and WNV.

For more information about mosquito-borne diseases, prevention tips, and surveillance updates, visit the Maine CDC’s Vectorborne Disease webpage.

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