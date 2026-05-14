Maine Congressional Delegation to Begin Accepting Military Academy Nomination Applications May 15th.
Press release.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, Jr., and U.S. Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden announced that they will begin accepting nomination applications from Maine high school students for appointments to the United States service academies operated by the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Merchant Marine. No nomination is required to apply to the United States Coast Guard Academy.
Students should apply for a nomination in the spring and summer of their junior year. Senators Collins and King and Representatives Pingree and Golden will begin accepting nomination applications May 15, 2026, from students for admission to the academies in the summer of 2027.
For more information please contact:
Senator Susan Collins
Contact: Karen Staples
207-784-6969
Senator Angus King, Jr.
Contact: Katie Fellows
207-352-5216
Congresswoman Chellie Pingree
Contact: Dorian Cole
207-774-5019
Congressman Jared Golden
Contact: Kim Rohn
207-249-7400