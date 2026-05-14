File photo: BHS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, Jr., and U.S. Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden announced that they will begin accepting nomination applications from Maine high school students for appointments to the United States service academies operated by the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Merchant Marine. No nomination is required to apply to the United States Coast Guard Academy.

Students should apply for a nomination in the spring and summer of their junior year. Senators Collins and King and Representatives Pingree and Golden will begin accepting nomination applications May 15, 2026, from students for admission to the academies in the summer of 2027.

For more information please contact:

Senator Susan Collins

Contact: Karen Staples

207-784-6969

collins.senate.gov

Senator Angus King, Jr.

Contact: Katie Fellows

207-352-5216

king.senate.gov

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree

Contact: Dorian Cole

207-774-5019

pingree.house.gov

Congressman Jared Golden

Contact: Kim Rohn

207-249-7400

golden.house.gov

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