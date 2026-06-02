The Maine Criminal Justice Academy will graduate 67 Cadets from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program (BLETP) on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 10:00 am. The ceremony marks the successful completion of the 49th BLETP, an intensive 18-week residential program that prepares new officers for careers in law enforcement across Maine.

The program began in February with 79 cadets. Of those, 67 will graduate, reflecting a strong commitment from the Cadets and the dedication of the Cadre, who represent law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Cadets represent 42 different municipal, county, and state law enforcement agencies.

Join us Friday as we celebrate the dedication and accomplishments of Maine’s newest law enforcement officers as they begin their careers in service to communities across the state. The graduation ceremony will be held outside on the parade deck overlooking the hills of Vassalboro and Kennebec County.

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