AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) today announced the launch of the Maine Data Center Advisory Council, established by Governor Janet Mills via executive order. The Council will hold a kickoff meeting on June 3, with additional meetings held throughout 2026 and a final report due to the Governor and Legislature by January 29, 2027.

The 17-member Council, co-chaired by the Commissioners of DOER and DEP, is charged with delivering policy recommendations on large-scale data center development in Maine. The Council’s work will focus on protecting ratepayers, maintaining electric grid reliability, minimizing environmental impacts, and enabling responsible economic development.

Members of the Council represent state agencies, utilities, tribal nations, municipal government, environmental interests, labor, higher education, and the private sector to ensure a broad range of perspectives. The Co-Chairs may invite additional experts to inform and support the work of the council as necessary.

“Through this Council, we will take a careful look at how large-scale data center development could affect energy demand and costs for Maine people, as well as opportunities to mitigate potential impacts. I look forward to moving this work ahead with the other members in a transparent and accessible way,” said Co-Chair Celina Cunningham, Acting Commissioner, Maine Department of Energy Resources.

“The Council will review Maine’s existing environmental regulations pertaining to large-scale data center development to understand safeguards currently in place as well as opportunities to strengthen them. DEP is committed to ensuring this process gives those interests the serious attention they warrant, with opportunities for public input to shape recommendations,” said Co-Chair Melanie Loyzim, Commissioner, Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

DOER is also directed in the executive order, in coordination with the Maine Public Utilities Commission, to identify and implement ways to protect ratepayers from energy cost increases attributable to data centers. Today, DOER sent a letter to the Commission (PDF) to encourage them to initiate a proceeding to gather information pertaining to existing processes for large data centers.

Meetings of the Maine Data Center Advisory Council will be open to the public. The first meeting will be held on June 3, 2026, from 9:30am-12pm via Zoom. Meeting details and registration are available here.

For more information on the Council, including a full list of members, meeting details, and public input opportunities, visit this page.

For additional information, contact:

David Madore, Deputy Commissioner

Maine Department of Environmental Protection

david.madore@maine.gov

or

Afton Vigue, Communications Manager

Maine Department of Energy Resources

afton.vigue@maine.gov