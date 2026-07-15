WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME) and Representatives Chellie Pingree (D-ME) and Jared Golden (D-ME) are calling for a comprehensive, transparent, and expedited investigation into the fatal shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel in Biddeford. In a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari, the delegation requested an independent review of the incident to ensure a full accounting of the facts and help maintain public confidence in the investigative process.

“We write to formally request that your office conduct a comprehensive, transparent, and expedited investigation into the fatal shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel that occurred [yesterday/earlier this week] in Biddeford, Maine,” the lawmakers began. “Along with our constituents, we are deeply saddened by this loss of life. The facts surrounding this tragedy remain a matter of significant local concern and necessitate thorough, objective accounting.”

“Given the gravity of the situation and the understandable anxiety within the Biddeford community, we urge you to prioritize this investigation,” they continued. “Timely and factual answers will be critical to providing closure for the grieving community and ensuring that federal law enforcement operations are conducted safely, lawfully, and in a manner that respects public safety.”

The full text of the letter can be found here and below.

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Dear Inspector General Cuffari:

We write to formally request that your office conduct a comprehensive, transparent, and expedited investigation into the fatal shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel that occurred yesterday in Biddeford, Maine.

Along with our constituents, we are deeply saddened by this loss of life. The facts surrounding this tragedy remain a matter of significant local concern and necessitate thorough, objective accounting.

To ensure public trust, transparency, and accountability, we request that your office include the following key areas in your examination:

The Sequence of Events: A detailed timeline of the encounter, including the specific actions taken by both the ICE agents and the individual involved prior to the discharge of a firearm.

Operational Protocols: An evaluation of whether the tactics, use, and degree of force utilized adhered strictly to current DHS and ICE use-of-force policies.

Recording and Documentation: Clarification on the availability of audio, dashcam, or body-worn camera footage of the incident, and the status of any evidence preservation.

Furthermore, we ask that you detail the extent to which DHS will collaborate with state or local agencies in carrying out the investigation.

Given the gravity of the situation and the understandable anxiety within the Biddeford community, we urge you to prioritize this investigation. Timely and factual answers will be critical to providing closure for the grieving community and ensuring that federal law enforcement operations are conducted safely, lawfully, and in a manner that respects public safety.

We look forward to your response and stand ready to work with your office to facilitate any necessary inquiries.

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