AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is seeking permits to apply the aquatic herbicide ProcellaCOR EC, containing the active ingredient florpyrauxifen-benzyl, to combat the invasive variable-leaf water milfoil in Messalonskee, Androscoggin, and Little Sebago Lakes.

To inform the public about the proposed treatments, DEP will hold in-person informational meetings at three locations and dates:

Messalonskee Lake - Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., Belgrade Center for All Seasons, 1 Center Drive, Belgrade.

Androscoggin Lake - Monday, June 8, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., Androscoggin Yacht Club, 22 Lake Street, Wayne.

Little Sebago Lake - Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., Town of Windham Public Works Building, 185 Windham Center Road, Windham.

If permits are approved, treatments will be conducted by subsurface injection through perforated hoses from surface watercraft on the following dates:

Messalonskee Lake – July 9, 2026: Approximately 18 acres across Blake Cove, Loon Cove, Juniper Cove, and Bangs Beach. The treatment aims to limit the spread of milfoil within the lake and to other waterbodies.

Androscoggin Lake – July 1, 2026: Approximately 23 acres in the northwest cove, focusing on containment within Androscoggin Lake and preventing spread.

Little Sebago Lake – August 6, 2026: Approximately 4 acres targeted to restrict milfoil spread within Little Sebago Lake and beyond.

Following treatment, the Invasive Aquatic Species Program (IASP) will post advisories in treated areas, including:

Avoid using lake water for hydroponic, greenhouse, or nursery irrigation until confirmed safe by IASP.

Do not use lake water for residential or non-agricultural irrigation for 3 days post-treatment. This includes shoreline property irrigation, golf courses, and non-residential properties.

There is no official swimming restriction for florpyrauxifen-benzyl; however, residents are advised to avoid swimming in treated areas on the day of application as a precaution.

Maps of treatment areas, updates, and any schedule changes will be available at https://www.maine.gov/dep/water/invasives/index.html.

The DEP encourages residents and stakeholders to attend the public meetings to learn more and ask questions about the planned herbicide treatments aimed at preserving the health of these important Maine lakes.

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