AUGUSTA — Ground-level ozone concentrations are expected to reach the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level for Tuesday, May 19, 2026, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

The entire coastline of Maine is expected to reach the USG level on Tuesday for ozone. Moderate levels of ozone are expected for the Eastern and Western Interior as well as the Western Mountains region. Meanwhile, most of Maine except the Northern region is expected to be Moderate for particle pollution.

Areas in Southern New England recorded high ozone levels on Sunday and Monday. This air mass is expected to reach Maine on Tuesday.

At elevated ozone levels, children, older adults, those who work outdoors, and individuals suffering from respiratory or heart diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, or COPD can experience reduced lung function and irritation. In addition, healthy adults who exert themselves outdoors may also notice these health effects. Affected individuals may notice symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, throat irritation, and/or experience mild chest pain.

Some actions you can take to protect your health during such periods include:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Close windows and circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner

If you have asthma, keep your quick-relief medications and action plan handy

Additional health information may be found on the following websites:

In addition to those in a sensitive group, others who are responsible for the welfare of people impacted by poor air quality are urged to use one of the listed tools to follow the Air Quality Forecast:

For more information go to Maine DEP’s air quality web site.

For additional information, contact:

David R. Madore, Deputy Commissioner

david.madore@maine.gov

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