MAINE – The Maine Department of Labor has launched two new career planning tools within the Maine JobLink for job seekers looking to take the next step.

“At MDOL we are committed to making the job search process as simple, personalized, and effective as possible,” said Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. “These new Maine JobLink tools will help connect people’s skills, interests, and aspirations with opportunities across Maine—making it simpler to explore careers, strengthen resumes, and take the next step toward meaningful employment. I encourage job seekers to try them out.”

Once job seekers have created a Maine JobLink account, the below new tools will be available to use, in addition to the pre-existing job search resources.

The first tool, called Career Explorer, is an embedded interactive career planning tool that helps users identify careers that align with their interests, skills, experience, and education.

Using a RIASEC*-based career assessment, it provides personalized career recommendations designed to support both job satisfaction and long-term success. Users can retake the assessment to explore different career paths and can also browse occupations by RIASEC interest areas to learn more about careers that match their preferences. *(RIASEC is a career interest model that groups work interests into six personality types, often called the Holland Codes, to help people identify careers that fit their interests and work preferences.)

A user guide for Career Explorer can be found here: www.myworksourcemaine.gov/media/291/download?inline

The second new feature is an AI Resume Evaluator tool. The JobLink Resume Evaluator helps job seekers tailor their resumes to specific job openings by scoring alignment with selected job postings- identifying gaps, highlighting relevant skills and keywords, and providing actionable recommendations that can improve Applicant Tracking System compatibility and strengthen job applications.

A user guide for the Resume Evaluator can be found here: www.myworksourcemaine.gov/media/279/download?inline

Share

Leave a comment