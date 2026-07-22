The Maine Department of Labor has launched two new career planning tools within the Maine JobLink for job seekers looking to take the next step.

Once job seekers have created a Maine JobLink account, the below new tools will be available to use, in addition to the existing job search resources.

The first tool, called Career Explorer, is an embedded interactive career planning tool that helps users identify careers that align with their interests, skills, experience, and education.

Using a RIASEC*-based career assessment, it provides personalized career recommendations designed to support both job satisfaction and long-term success. Users can retake the assessment to explore different career paths and can also browse occupations by RIASEC interest areas to learn more about careers that match their preferences. *(RIASEC is a career interest model that groups work interests into six personality types, often called the Holland Codes, to help people identify careers that fit their interests and work preferences.)

A user guide for Career Explorer can be found here: www.myworksourcemaine.gov/media/291/download?inline

The second new feature is an AI Resume Evaluator tool. The JobLink Resume Evaluator helps job seekers tailor their resumes to specific job openings by scoring alignment with selected job postings- identifying gaps, highlighting relevant skills and keywords, and providing actionable recommendations that can improve Applicant Tracking System compatibility and strengthen job applications.

A user guide for the Resume Evaluator can be found here: www.myworksourcemaine.gov/media/279/download?inline

Maine’s Forest Bioproducts Advanced Manufacturing Tech Hub

Awarded $20 Million

The U.S. Economic Development Administration announced that Maine’s Forest Bioproducts Advanced Manufacturing Tech Hub has been awarded $20 million to accelerate commercialization of advanced forest bioproducts and strengthen Maine’s forest economy!



The Maine Department of Labor will lead workforce development by creating and scaling registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships aligned with advanced manufacturing and construction needs through the Bioproducts Manufacturing Apprenticeship Partnership (BioMAP).



“The Tech Hub’s strategy represents a coordinated, employer-led approach to workforce development that will strengthen Maine’s competitiveness in the forest bioproducts industry,” said Laura Fortman, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor. “Under the State Workforce Development Board’s leadership, this effort will scale registered apprenticeships — in coordination with industry, education, labor, and community partners — to build the skilled workforce needed for adopting smart manufacturing technologies and create clear pathways into good-paying jobs here in Maine.”



Maine’s Tech Hub is a consortium of public and private partners led by the University of Maine, including core collaborators from the state of Maine and the Maine Technology Institute.



More information here.

New Maine Labor Laws Strengthen Workplace Protections, Promote Compliance, and Support Maine’s Workforce

A series of new Maine labor laws take effect July 29, 2026.

Together, the measures modernize Maine’s labor laws by expanding workplace protections, clarifying employer responsibilities, strengthening enforcement where appropriate and investing in workforce development and workplace safety. The Department is committed to helping both workers and employers understand these changes and successfully implement the new requirements.

On July 16, the Maine Department of Labor held a webinar to share information about these recent changes to Maine state law and regulations on wage and hour, workplace safety, and other labor standards. The recording of this webinar can be watched here.

More information here.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Hiring Events

Maine Hire-A-Vet Virtual Hiring Event (open to all jobseekers) - July 24 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Growing & Celebrating the Trades Hiring Event in Belfast - July 24 from 4-5 p.m.

Riverview Psychiatric Center Hiring Event in Augusta - July 27 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Northeast Safety Hiring Event in Augusta - July 28 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Bangor CareerCenter Summer Hiring Event - July 28 from 12-3 p.m.

Browse Hiring Events Here

Workshops:

3D Printing

Applying for Jobs within Maine State Government

Resources for Laid Off Workers

Interviewing with Confidence

Creating a Winning Resume

And more!

Browse Workshops and Register Here

SafetyWorks! Classes

Impairment Detection Training for Employers – July 24, 2026 l 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. SafetyWorks! Training Institute, Department of Labor, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

Van Safety – July 29, 2026 l 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. SafetyWorks! Training Institute, Department of Labor, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

Browse Classes and Register Here

EARN Industry Spotlight Webinar Series: Manufacturing

Manufacturing employers are navigating an evolving landscape in recruiting and maintaining a skilled workforce. With demand for talent remaining high, many are focusing on retaining experienced workers, investing in upskilling and reskilling, and strengthening pathways to long-term workforce sustainability.

Join ODEP’s Employer Assistance and Resource Network on Disability (EARN) and the Manufacturing Institute on July 22, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET for “Strengthening the Manufacturing Industry: Recruit, Re-Train, and Retain Valuable Workforce Talent,” a free webinar exploring today’s manufacturing workforce landscape. Attendees will learn how employing Americans with disabilities can strengthen talent pipelines and support the development of a skilled and reliable workforce.

Register for the EARN webinar

RECENT REPORTS

Women in Construction Progress:

Based on input from working women and industry partners, State of Maine agency partners including the Department of Labor, Permanent Commission on the Status of Women, MaineDOT, and Maine Department of Energy Resources have identified four key strategies on which to focus over the coming years to advance Governor Mills’ goal of increasing the representation of women in construction: 1) Raise career aspirations, 2) develop industry-aligned skills, 3) connect to jobs and wrapround supports, and 4) retain women in respectful, safe, inclusive workplaces.

Progress to Date: The focus this quarter has been on expanding outreach and career exploration and promoting retention by embedding a gender-based violence prevention lens—building on sexual harassment training and prevention recommendations.

The latest available data show women now make up 16.1 percent of Maine’s construction workforce, up from 15 percent when the Governor issued the Executive Order in 2024, reflecting continued progress toward the goal of expanding opportunities for women in high-wage construction careers.

Read the June 2026 progress report here.

RESOURCE SPOTLIGHT

Energy Generation Facility Labor Standards Fact Sheet and Technical Resource Guide

The construction of certain energy generating facilities – such as solar, hydropower, and wind – in Maine is subject to intersecting federal and state labor standards. These standards apply whether a new facility is being built or an existing facility is being modified.

We have published a new resource guide that outlines these labor standards so that construction companies and their agents understand and adhere to them.

The guide can be found here.

WORK AT MDOL

We are looking for: an Apprenticeship Navigator, Business Systems Q/A Analyst, Assistive Technology Specialists, Veterans Representatives, Public Service Manager, Rehabilitation Counselors, and more!

Browse Jobs with the State of Maine

CELEBRATION CORNER

After being laid off from ND Paper following 28 years of employment, a participant enrolled in the WIOA Dislocated Worker program and received funding for Central Maine Community College’s nursing program, earned her RN license, and secured employment at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital. Her successful transition into a high-demand healthcare career increased her wages from $25.82 to $33.90 per hour.

After relocating to Maine from Alaska, a participant visited the Brunswick CareerCenter seeking a pathway into welding. CareerCenter staff connected her to Southern Maine Community College’s Manufacturing Technician Training program, helped secure temporary campus housing to overcome transportation barriers, and positioned her for potential employment with Bath Iron Works upon completion of the training.

CareerCenters continue to support employers statewide through customized recruitment and hiring services. Recent examples include coordinating aptitude testing and hiring support for Sappi North America across multiple CareerCenter locations; hosting recruitment events for employers such as Penobscot McCrum and Amazon; and working with Shiretown Solutions to expand its use of CareerCenter services and connect with job seekers through an upcoming hiring event.

Congratulations to these Certified Early Childhood Education Pre-Apprenticeship Program graduates!

Pictured below is the first Maine cohort of pre-apprentices working with Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network, and all 10 received their certificate!

Summer Programs!

This summer, the Bureau of Rehabilitation Services (BRS) is providing education, career exploration, and work-based learning opportunities to more than 300 youth with disabilities. June and July programming included the Southern Bus Tour; PEERS® College Launchpad, a college readiness and social skills program for neurodivergent youth; and the statewide Try-a-Trade initiative, connecting participants to Maine colleges, apprenticeships, and skilled trades (pictured below).

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