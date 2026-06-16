Maine Continues to Expand Registered Apprenticeship Opportunities

Between grant opportunities, new programs being registered, and working sessions with CareerWise, Maine is continuing to prioritize and expand registered apprenticeship opportunities, particularly for youth.

Applications for Career Pathways Program grants were due June 1 - later this month, the Maine Department of Labor (MDOL) and Education (DOE) anticipate making 2-4 awards of up to $250,000 for Maine school administrative units (SAUs), high schools, career and technical education (CTE) centers, adult education programs, and community-based organizations that have a history of partnering with schools, to develop Maine Career Pathways that support student and adult learner success through advising, postsecondary credits, work-based learning (including pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship), and industry credentials in priority sectors (Early Childhood Education, Infrastructure/Trades, Healthcare).

On May 12 and 13, MDOL convened state leaders and key partners for a two-day working session focused on expanding youth apprenticeship, strengthening career pathways, and better aligning Maine’s education and workforce systems to meet the needs of young people, employers, and communities across the state.

More information here.

Education & Training Opportunities for Youth with Disabilities:

The Bureau of Rehabilitation Services are hosting a variety of events this summer with education and training opportunities for youth with disabilities, such as:

Bus Tours (North and South) of colleges and universities

PEERS, Program for the Education and Enrichment of Relational Skills, a tour of continuing education facilities specifically configured for children on the autism or neurodivergent spectrum

Try-a-Trade event, a hands-on virtual experience for high school aged teens designed to expose them to apprentice-able occupations

VIBE, Venturing into Independence and Building Skills for Employment, a two-week residential program for youth with disabilities.

More information on programs for youth can be found here.

FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES

Nearly $8 Million in Funding Available for Defense Shipbuilding and Advanced Manufacturing Training:

Maine employers in the defense shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing sectors can apply for funding to train new and incumbent workers through the Defense and Manufacturing Training Fund. Led by the Maine State Workforce Development Board, the program reimburses eligible employers up to $8,000 per employee for approved training costs. Learn more and apply: worksourcemaine.com/training-fund

UPCOMING EVENTS

Hiring Events

Bangor Hiring Event - June 17 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sanford Job Fair – June 23 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bureau of Motor Vehicles/Secretary of State Hiring Event in Augusta - June 23 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Machias Summer Hiring Event – June 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

United States Postal Service Hiring Event in Augusta - June 29 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Portland Hiring Event - July 1 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Browse Hiring Events Here

Workshops:

Applying for Jobs within Maine State Government

Creating and Navigating Your Maine JobLink Jobseeker Account

Resources for Laid Off Workers

Beginner Excel

Creating a Winning Resume

And more!

Browse Workshops and Register Here

SafetyWorks & Wage and Hour Classes

Trenching & Excavation June 18, 2026 l 8:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. SafetyWorks! Training Institute, Department of Labor, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

Safety and the Supervisor June 23, 2026 l 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. (Limited seats left)SafetyWorks! Training Institute, Department of Labor, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

Scaffolding & Fall Protection June 24, 2026 l 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. SafetyWorks! Training Institute, Department of Labor, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta

OSHA Recordkeeping June 25, 2026, 2026 l 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Sanford Adult Education, 668 Main Street, Sanford

Browse Classes and Register Here

RECENT REPORTS

CWRI’s Workforce Trends in Maine report was recently published with key themes including:

Through 2025 Maine’s labor market is characterized by steady, low unemployment rates and little net change in employment.

The balance between job openings and unemployed job seekers looking for employment is close to the balance that prevailed in the years before the 2020 recession.

The population age structure has resulted in lower rates of job growth from many people reaching retirement relative to younger segments of the population reaching their prime working ages.

Though job growth rates have been slower, the state’s economic output has growth at a faster rate than jobs in the last decade.

Read the report here.

RESOURCE SPOTLIGHT

Workplace Safety and Health Consultations for Businesses:

A safety and health audit by an experienced occupational safety and health professional can help you identify hazards and reduce or eliminate the risk of injuries and illnesses.

At your request, and at no cost to you, a SafetyWorks! consultant can visit your workplace and help you make it safer and healthier for workers:

Recognize safety hazards

Sample for air and noise exposures

Reduce or eliminate hazards

Develop or improve a safety program

Comply with OSHA regulations

Identify training needs

SafetyWorks! is not OSHA and cannot issue fines or citations.

More information on consultations can be found here.

WORK AT MDOL

We are looking for: Rehabilitation Counselors, Business Systems Quality Assurance Analyst, Casework Supervisor, Occupational Health Specialist, Health and Safety Compliance Assistance Specialist, CareerCenter Consultant, and more!

Browse Jobs with the State of Maine

CELEBRATION CORNER

In May 2026: MDOL’s Bureau of Employment Services programs supported 5,960 individuals with career counseling, job referrals/placement, and connections to education, training, and Registered Apprenticeships and served 685 employers through in-person and virtual services. There were 627 businesses in Maine training 1,741 apprentices. MDOL’s Bureau of Rehabilitation Services provided educational, training, and employment services through Individualized Plans for Employment (IPEs) to more than 5,000 individuals with disabilities.



Recent CareerCenter hiring events in Presque Isle and Brunswick connected more than 20 employers with over 50 jobseekers, translating to submitted job applications, interviews and new hires, including Hannaford’s plans to extend at least two job offers to job fair attendees.

Through the CareerCenter–Fedcap partnership in Skowhegan, participants are achieving strong employment and training outcomes. Recent successes include a participant hired as a Personal Support Specialist with a local medical staffing agency, another securing a Correctional Guard position at Somerset County Jail, and a third participant enrolling in automotive mechanics training at Eastern Maine Community College.

After several years of retirement, Jen was seeking work due to rising living costs. Wilton CareerCenter staff helped update and target her resume, improve her technology skills in partnership with Franklin Adult Ed, prepare for interviews, and connect with job opportunities. Within days, Jen got a receptionist job at a local hotel earning $18/hr.

Career Exploration for Young Adults with Disabilities: MDOL and MDOE co-hosted the 3rd Annual “I Belong” Youth Summit, connecting students with exceptionalities to real-world career pathways and community opportunities across Maine. The event, supported by the Regional Transition Collaborative and the Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education at MDOE (OSSIE), emphasized inclusive career development and student belonging. Hands-on activities led by the Bureau of Rehabilitation Services introduced students to trades and culinary careers through interactive skill-building experiences. More information on the summit can be found here.

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