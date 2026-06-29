AUGUSTA — Maine is expected to experience hazardous heat and severe storms beginning Wednesday, peaking Thursday, and continuing into Friday. The National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou report temperatures will range in the 90’s during this 3-day period with heat indices up to 110-degrees in some areas. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events, and an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued forportions of the state. Extreme heat is ranked the number one weather-related killer in the United States and globally, claiming more lives on average each year than hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and lightning combined. Check your local forecast. Storms may be capable of producing locally damaging winds, which could pose a power outage threat and thereby increase potential heat related impacts.

“Everyone should have a plan to stay cool during periods of extreme heat,” said MEMA Director Pete Rogers. “Limit strenuous outdoor activities, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and seek air conditioning inside or shade outside whenever possible. If severe storms develop, move indoors immediately and take shelter.”

“The first week of real high heat and high humidity can take people by surprise,” said Maine CDC Director Dr. Puthiery Va. “Whether you’re outside because of the work that you do or to enjoy the holiday festivities this week, it’s important to take precautions against overheating, sun exposure and sun stroke, and dehydration.”

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) recommends the following tips to protect yourself, loved ones, and neighbors during periods of high heat:

Keep cool inside: Use air conditioning in your home, or go to an air-conditioned public place like a store, public library, restaurant, or cooling center. If you can’t access air conditioning, take frequent cool showers or baths. Cool your home by closing windows and shades during the day and opening them back up at night.

Keep cool outside: If you have to be outdoors, stay out of the sun as much as possible (or shift your activities to the early morning or evening, as long as the air quality is good), take frequent breaks from activity, and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing, a hat, and sunscreen.

Stay hydrated: Drink more fluids than usual, even if you don’t feel thirsty, and avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks if possible. Check with your doctor first if you take water pills or diuretics.

Know the symptoms: Monitor yourself and those around you. Seek medical care if anyone experiences symptoms like muscle cramps, very heavy sweating, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, confusion, weakness, or nausea.

Recognize your risk: Check the Maine CDC At Risk page to see who is at greater risk for heat illness and what signs to watch out for, and learn what to do if you or someone you care for is more at risk from extreme heat.

Check on your family, neighbors, and friends: Be sure to check in on those around you who live alone, who don’t have air conditioning, or who might otherwise need assistance.

Anyone planning to be outdoors for the upcoming Independence Day holiday, recreational activities, sporting events, parades, or other gatherings should take precautions to stay safe in the heat. Drink plenty of water, seek shade whenever possible, and watch for the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness in yourself and others.

Cooling Centers may open in communities at the discretion of local authorities. These facilities are operated at the local level and should report their location and hours of operation to their County Emergency Management Agency. Please visit MEMA’s website to find a Cooling Center near you: https://www.maine.gov/mema/response-recovery/mass-care. You may also dial 211 (or 1-866-811-5695) or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of Cooling Center locations, or contact your local town office, fire, or police department.

For more information about extreme heat safety and preparedness tips, visit MEMA’s website or find us on Facebook, X, and Nextdoor. Follow the Maine DHHS Facebook page and the Maine CDC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

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