The Abbe Museum is the only Hancock County stop on the Maine Historical Society’s statewide tour of the Historic Dunlap Broadside of the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration will be on display Friday, August 21, 10 am to 4 pm, and Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 10 am to 3 pm. This is an excellent opportunity to view this foundational document alongside Wabanaki perspectives. Click the button below to reserve timed entry tickets.

Betsy Richards, executive director of the Abbe Museum, states, “The Declaration of Independence is one of our nation’s most celebrated documents, but it has never meant the same thing to everyone. From an Indigenous perspective, it represents a profound contradiction: proclaiming the ideals of liberty and equality while inciting anti-Native racism, even at a time when the Wabanaki were allied with Revolutionary forces. We hope this visit allows for a fuller public conversation that moves us all towards more understanding and a more perfect union.”

The Abbe will also present a panel conversation, “A Nation Examined: Wabanaki Voices on the Declaration of Independence” featuring Penobscot leader Donna Loring—author, broadcaster, and former Senior Advisor on Tribal Affairs to Maine Governor Janet Mills—and Dr. Darren Ranco, University of Maine Professor (Penobscot), and moderated by Abbe Museum Executive Director Betsy Richards (Cherokee). The panel discussion will take place on Saturday, August 22 at 4 pm at the Abbe Museum. This event is free and open to the public.

TIMED ENTRY TICKETS

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