NORTHEAST HARBOR —Since 2006, island writers and artists have come together to share their work in The Island Reader, which is published annually by Maine Seacoast Mission. Edited by islanders and Sunbeam crew, the 20th edition is themed “What Brings You Joy” and contains a range of stories, prose, art, and photographs from 53 islanders.

This year’s The Island Reader includes poetry, short stories, beautiful photographs, vibrant paintings, and other art that encapsulates what it means to live on an unbridged island. The submissions come from 12 islands stretching from Casco to Frenchman Bay including residents of Chebeague, Frenchboro, Great Cranberry, Isle au Haut, Islesboro, Islesford (Little Cranberry), Long Island, Matinicus, Monhegan, Peaks Island, Swan’s Island, and Vinalhaven.

A dedicated team of co-editors oversees content and selects what is included in each edition. This year’s editors are Kendra Chubbuck of Isle au Haut, Ingrid Gaither of Great Cranberry Island, Kristy McKibben, Kimberly Peabody, and Laurie Webber, all of Matinicus and editor-in-chief Gary Rainford of Swan’s Island. Siobhan Harrity, Sunbeam Steward, and Douglas Cornman, Sunbeam Director, also serve as editors and are a liaison between the editorial team, the Mission, and the islands.

This year’s volume includes a short editor’s note sharing that the theme of “joy” seemed like a fitting choice for the 20th edition. “Over the past two decades we have admired artwork that took our breath away and read poems that made us cry.” Adding, “we have made beautiful new connections across islands and said goodbye to old friends. It has been a joy.”

“Maine’s islands have offered creative inspiration for as long as people have lived on them. The Island Reader is in a unique position to showcase art for islanders who may not necessarily have other options to do so,” Cornman explains. “The work of young artists, whether in age or experience, is published beside the work of those who have created for years. The common denominator for the work is its reflection of island life. Every piece offers a glimpse into the artist’s experience as an islander.”

From July 1 to January 15, 2027, the editorial team welcomes submissions for the 21st “If It Ain’t Broke Don’t Fix It” edition. Submissions of visual art, poetry, and prose are accepted from writers and artists living on unbridged Maine islands.

To order a hard copy of the 20th edition or to see virtual copies of previous editions, visit https://seacoastmission.org/islandreader.

Rooted in a history of compassionate service and mutual trust, the Mission strengthens coastal and island communities by fostering education, good health, wellbeing, and sense of belonging. For more information, please visit https://seacoastmission.org/