PORTLAND – The Maine Gun Safety Coalition has released its scorecards for the 132nd Legislature.

All legislators were graded based on their votes on 12 of the most important gun violence prevention bills: six gun safety bills, including secure storage and a ghost guns ban, and six dangerous bills supported by the gun lobby, including an attempt to repeal the Extreme Risk Protection Order law, which voters overwhelmingly passed last November.

Seventy-eight legislators received a gun safety grade of A- and above. Ninety-six legislators received a gun safety grade of D or below.

“We hope these gun safety scorecards help voters decide which candidates will best represent our shared values in Augusta and work to save lives,” said Nacole Palmer, executive director of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition. “Despite a handful of legislators who sank a secure storage bill weeks after a 4-year-old boy in Lewiston shot and killed himself with a handgun he found, we are proud of the progress we made thanks to the growing number of gun safety champions in the State House. We hope that all legislators, and candidates, learned from voters’ overwhelming support of Question 2 this last election that Mainers support common-sense gun safety laws that save lives.”

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