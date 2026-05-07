Chapter 52 Mackerel Recreational Bag Limit

BRIEF SUMMARY: This proposed rulemaking would modify the mackerel recreational possession limit to align with recent changes adopted by the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) under NOAA. Mackerel is regulated by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (MAFMC). The 2025 management track stock assessment indicated that the Atlantic mackerel stock was not overfished, allowing for a higher recreational bag limit. As a result, this proposed rulemaking increases the mackerel possession limit from 20 fish to 25 fish, in alignment with the private angler bag limit established by MAFMC.

PUBLIC HEARING: May 26, 2026, 5:30 p.m. at DMR’s Augusta office (Marquardt Building, 32 Blossom Lane, room 118) and remotely via Microsoft Teams. Remote access information is posted to DMR’s website under “Meetings”.

COMMENT DEADLINE: June 5, 2026

Chapter 34.06 Haddock Recreational Size Limit

BRIEF SUMMARY: This proposed rulemaking seeks to modify the recreational size limit of haddock to align with recent changes adopted by the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) under NOAA. This proposed rulemaking decreases the recreational haddock minimum size limit from 18 inches to 17 inches, allowing additional fishing opportunity while maintaining catch within the recreational sub-annual catch limit (ACL). This proposed rulemaking maintains consistency with federal regulations (50 CFR Part 648 [Docket No. 260304-0064]).

PUBLIC HEARING: May 26, 2026, 4:30 p.m. at DMR’s Augusta office (Marquardt Building, 32 Blossom Lane, room 118) and remotely via Microsoft Teams. Remote access information is posted to DMR’s website under “Meetings”.

COMMENT DEADLINE: June 5, 2026

Share

Leave a comment