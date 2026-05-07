NORTHEAST HARBOR – On Monday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. the Northeast Harbor Library will host Dr. Tom Meuser from the Maine Mature Drivers Project for a free presentation to help inform older adults, their families, and the professionals who serve them.



This talk will address how older adults can remain safely mobile behind the wheel, how Maine addresses medical concerns in driver licensing, and other questions regarding how aging-related changes can impact driving safety.



Tom Meuser is a clinical psychologist, applied gerontologist, and social scientist based in Portland, Maine. He moved here in 2018 from Missouri to serve as the Founding Director for the University of New England Center for Excellence in Aging & Health. He retired from this role in 2024 and is now self-employed as a geriatric neuropsychologist and a researcher-educator for both the Maine Bureaus of Motor Vehicles and Highway Safety.



Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333.

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