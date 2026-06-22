ELLSWORTH — Maine Recovery Core, an initiative of Healthy Acadia, celebrated a major milestone on May 29 as six Recovery Coach Interns became the first participants to complete the program’s full three-year internship.

The graduation ceremony, held at Healthy Acadia’s Ellsworth office and attended both in person and virtually, honored Bill Buehner, Kim McClure, Dawn Milliken, Erin Melanson, Chelsey McBreairty, and Nick Whitney. Family members, friends, host-site representatives, community partners, mentors, and Healthy Acadia staff gathered to recognize the graduates’ accomplishments and contributions to recovery support services across Maine.

A highlight of the event was a commencement address from Healthy Acadia Executive Director Elsie Flemings, who reflected on the importance of lived experience, professional development, and community connection in building a strong recovery workforce.

Over the course of the internship, graduates completed extensive training, professional development and hands-on field experience through host-site organizations across the state. As Recovery Coach Interns, they provided peer-based recovery support, connected individuals to resources, helped reduce barriers to recovery, and offered encouragement and hope to people navigating recovery journeys.

The Maine Recovery Core internship was established to strengthen Maine’s behavioral health and recovery workforce and to create meaningful career pathways for people with lived experience. The program’s success is made possible through partnerships with host-site organizations that provide mentorship, practical experience, and opportunities for professional growth.

During the ceremony, Program Manager Renée Mozeliak noted that all six graduates successfully completed the internship and have already transitioned into positions that support behavioral health, recovery services, and community well-being.

“These graduates represent exactly what Maine Recovery Core was created to do,” said Kristé Sprague, director of Maine Recovery Core. “They have transformed lived experience into professional expertise and are now helping strengthen recovery and behavioral health services across Maine. Their commitment, resilience, and compassion will continue to make a difference in the lives of countless individuals and families.”

The graduates have already begun making an impact in communities across the state:

• Bill Buehner joined Healthy Acadia as Maine Recovery Core intern advisor.

• Dawn Milliken joined Healthy Acadia’s INSPIRE Recovery Center in Ellsworth as center support staff.

• Chelsey McBreairty became center manager at AMHC’s Machias Recovery Center.

• Erin Melanson began working as a recovery technician at Wellspring’s New Horizons Detox in Bangor.

• Nick Whitney became recovery support center programming coordinator at Kennebec Behavioral Health’s Somerset County Recovery Center in Skowhegan.

• Kim McClure, who had considered retirement, earned her provisional Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community certification, returned as a volunteer at the Machias Food Pantry, and is completing additional coursework while pursuing employment in the behavioral health field.

The accomplishments of this inaugural graduating class reflect Maine Recovery Core’s mission to expand access to recovery support and behavioral health services while creating opportunities for individuals to turn lived experience into meaningful careers that benefit communities throughout Maine.

As Maine Recovery Core continues to grow, these graduates demonstrate the lasting impact of investing in people, partnerships, and workforce development to strengthen recovery support systems across the state.

For more information about Maine Recovery Core, visit healthyacadia.org.

Celebrating 25 years of service, Healthy Acadia is a nonprofit community health organization dedicated to building vibrant communities and making it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives throughout Hancock and Washington counties and beyond. Learn more at healthyacadia.org.

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