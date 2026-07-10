Hi, this is Assistant House Republican Leader Katrina Smith of Palermo with the Weekly Republican Address.

This past week, the Great American Fair was held in Washington, D.C., as part of our nation’s 250th anniversary celebration—a showcase of the people, history, and traditions that make America exceptional.

Every state was invited to participate with its own exhibit.

Governor Janet Mills chose not to have the State of Maine officially represented.

As news spread and a media photo circulated showing an empty Maine booth at the start of the 16-day event, many Mainers felt disappointed that our state would be absent from such an important national celebration.

Then something remarkable happened.

Concerned citizens reached out to members of the Maine House and Senate Republican caucuses asking what could be done. And those individuals did what Republicans do.

We took action!

And what followed was a powerful reminder of the character of the people of Maine.

On very short notice, volunteers both elected and unelected, from across our state took it upon themselves to transform the empty booth into a welcoming showcase of Maine.

Businesses, organizations, and individual citizens donated their time, talents, and Maine-made products. They brought maple syrup, wild blueberries, lobster, balsam wreaths, and many other items that represent the very best of our state.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, visitors were greeted by enthusiastic volunteers eager to share Maine’s traditions, natural beauty, and hospitality. The response was overwhelming. The line at the Maine booth stretched well beyond the exhibit, as visitors eagerly stopped to learn more about Vacationland.

A special thank you to Representative Paul and Senator Stewart who literally spent days on their feet in that booth.

This effort proved an important lesson.

Government doesn’t always have to be the answer. When citizens care deeply about their communities and their state, they can accomplish extraordinary things through volunteerism, generosity, and civic pride.

Interestingly, Maine was not alone. In several other states where governors declined to participate in the celebration, private citizens also stepped forward to ensure their states were represented. Patriotism and state pride proved stronger than politics.

The response on social media reflected that same spirit. Thousands of people expressed their appreciation. Here are just a few of the comments:

“Thank you so much! Our state deserves to be represented.”

“This is awesome! Thank you everyone involved. Maine is a beautiful state with beautiful people.”

“Thank you to everyone for doing this! These are the people who truly care about our great state.”

To every volunteer, business owner, donor, and organization that made this possible, Maine House and Senate Republicans offer our sincere thanks.

Because of your generosity and dedication, visitors from across America experienced the warmth, hospitality, and pride that define the State of Maine.

You represented our state well, and all Mainers can be proud of what you accomplished together.

God bless Maine, and God bless America.

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Representative Katrina Smith

of Palermo is the Assistant House Republican Leader. She is currently serving her second term in the Maine House representing District 62, which includes the towns of Windsor, China, Hibberts Gore Township, Somerville, and Palermo. In the 131st Legislature, Katrina on the Joint Standing Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement, and Business.

Katrina earned her B.A. from Gordon College, and has spent her career as a realtor and investor. She is a member of the Maine Association of Realtors, Gun Owners of Maine, and the National Rifle Association.

Representative Smith and her husband, Mike, have five children together.

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