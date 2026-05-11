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TRENTON—An incident in Trenton, Saturday, May 9, involving explosive devices shut down a significant portion of Route 3 between Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island for a short period of time that morning.

Personnel from Lamoine and Bar Harbor assisted with the Trenton road’s closure.

According to Maine State Police Public Information Officer, Shannon Moss, Maine State Police headed to an Oak Point Road residence at approximately 9:37 a.m., for a reported domestic violence incident.

The woman involved was uninjured, Moss said.

“While responding, troopers learned the male suspect had left the residence and may be in possession of hazardous explosive items,” Moss said.

Troopers found the vehicle of 43-year-old Anthony Nickerson, of Trenton, at his own residence on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

Troopers secured the scene and investigators from the Maine State Police Bomb Squad and Maine Fire Marshal’s Office responded as well.

“During the investigation, several improvised explosive devices and materials to manufacture them were located and rendered safe by the Maine State Police Bomb Squad,” Moss said.

Nickerson was taken into custody without incident and charged with domestic violence assault, possession of firearms by a prohibited person, arson, and criminal use of explosives.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” Moss said.

The Maine State Police was also assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Bar Harbor Police Department, and local fire and rescue agencies, she said.

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