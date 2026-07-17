BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - July 17, 2026 The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) has earned regional honors from the Northeast Association of State Transportation Officials (NASTO), receiving the Best Use of Technology and Innovation award (medium project category) for the Acadia Gateway Center.



The award recognizes the project’s innovative design and delivery, highlighting how the Acadia Gateway Center is improving access to one of Maines most iconic destinations while reducing traffic congestion and supporting long-term environmental sustainability.



The project was selected from 30 submissions representing eight states and the District of Columbia. Nationally, a record 127 projects from 45 state transportation departments were nominated for the 2026 Americas Transportation Awards, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). The awards recognize transportation projects that deliver meaningful improvements in mobility, safety, and quality of life.



Located in Trenton, the Acadia Gateway Center serves as a multimodal transportation hub that enhances access to Acadia National Park while reducing vehicle traffic in and around the park. The facility incorporates numerous sustainable and innovative features, including rooftop solar panels, a geothermal heating and cooling system, and advanced energy management technology designed to improve efficiency and reduce long-term operating costs.



With the regional award, the project now advances to the national competition. Regional winners from across the country will be narrowed to a Top 12 in early September before competing for two national honors in the 2026 Americas Transportation Awards.



The Acadia Gateway Center reflects MaineDOTs ongoing commitment to delivering transportation solutions that are innovative, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of Maine residents and visitors alike.



Watch a brief video about the award-winning project.



For more information about the award and the Acadia Gateway Center, visit:



https://americastransportationawards.org/2026/07/13/maine-department-of-transportations-acadia-gateway-center/