AUGUSTA - July 28, 2026 The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) has released a documentary “Connecting Blue Hill Through History: The Stevens Bridge,” a 30-minute film exploring the history of the Blue Hill area through the lens of the ever-changing Stevens Bridge. This documentary brought together community members, local officials, historians, and cultural partners to reflect on the legacy of the Stevens Bridge and its role in shaping the identity of the Blue Hill region.



‘Connecting Blue Hill Through History’ underscores how a single bridge can carry generations of meaning, said Julie Senk, Historic Preservation Coordinator with MaineDOT. By weaving together personal memories, engineering history, and cultural perspectives, this film helps us better understand the connections between people, place, and the transportation systems that serve them.



Constructed in 1926 as a reinforced concrete tied arch, the Stevens Bridge (also known locally as the Falls Bridge) became both a vital crossing and an iconic community landmark for nearly a century. The documentary explains how changing safety standards, structural concerns, and modern transportation demands ultimately led to the decision to replace the historic bridge, while also acknowledging the communitys deep attachment to its distinctive form and setting.



The documentary was produced by MaineDOT in fulfillment of a mitigation commitment made to the Federal Highway Administration during the planning stages. It was crafted to create a lasting record of the Stevens Bridge due to the historical significance of the structure and the surrounding environment.



The film also recognizes the enduring presence and perspectives of Indigenous communities whose relationships to the land and waters of this region long predate modern infrastructure projects. By situating the story of the Stevens Bridge within this broader context, the documentary encourages viewers to consider how infrastructure decisions intersect with cultural heritage, traditional homelands, and long-standing stewardship of rivers and coastal areas.



Projects like the Stevens Bridge remind us that transportation is about more than moving people and goods. Its about connecting communities across time, said Andy Lathe, Project Manager at MaineDOT. As we plan for the future, we also have a responsibility to recognize and respect the stories, values, and history tied to the places we work in.



MaineDOT remains committed to honoring local history, engaging with Tribal Nations and communities, and incorporating cultural and historical understanding into its planning and project development processes. This documentary will help foster dialogue, deepen public appreciation for Maines historic and cultural landscapes, and ensure that future transportation investments support both community needs and the preservation of meaningful places.



Watch the documentary: https://www.maine.gov/dot/publications/videos

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