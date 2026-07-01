July Fishing Report

Summer has hit its stride in Maine, and anglers are enjoying some of the season’s best fishing. From family-friendly outings and shoreline action to legendary evening hatches and deep-water trout and salmon tactics, July offers something for anglers of all ages and experience levels.

For kids and beginners, July is one of the easiest and most rewarding times to get on the water. Sunfish, perch, and bass are active along shorelines and readily caught using simple setups like worms under a bobber. Calm waters and accessible fishing spots make it easy to keep young anglers engaged and build confidence, while scenic ponds, streams, and rivers often provide frequent wildlife sightings—making every trip an adventure, even between bites.

For more experienced anglers, summer success comes from adapting to changing conditions. As water temperatures rise, lake trout, salmon, and brown trout move into cooler, deeper water, making early mornings and late evenings the most productive times to fish. Warmwater fishing is also at its peak, with excellent smallmouth bass action reported statewide, particularly on rivers like the Kennebec, Sebasticook, and Penobscot. And for fly fishermen and women, the legendary Green Drake (or Hex) hatch continues into mid-July, offering some of the most exciting evening action of the year.

For even more places to explore, seasonal tactics to try, and local insights from the experts who know Maine’s waters best, read the full July Fishing Report on our website and see what our fisheries biologists are recommending in your region.

Read the Full Report

Know Before You Go

Before heading out, take a moment to review the 2026 fishing regulations, including any special rules for the waters you plan to fish—such as bag limits, length limits, and gear restrictions. You can also use the Maine Fishing Laws Online Angling Tool for up-to-date regulations and quick answers while you’re on the go.

Fishing Laws

Help Protect Maine Waters

A newly established population of invasive zebra mussels in the St. John River system is a reminder that prevention is our best defense. Because zebra mussel larvae are microscopic and can hitch a ride on boats, trailers, and fishing gear, please remember to Clean, Drain, and Dry after every trip to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

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Be a Good Parnter

Fishing is part of Maine’s outdoor heritage—help keep it enjoyable for everyone this summer:

Leave no trace

Park responsibly and don’t block access

Respect private property

Check the weather and tell someone your plan

Handle your catch responsibly, whether releasing or keeping fish

More information