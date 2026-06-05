The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen.

ELLSWORTH—A Hancock County grand jury indicted a Maine man on a charge of attempted murder, June 4.

The charge stems from a high-speed chase down Route 3 in Bar Harbor through Hulls Cove before Riley McClure, 23, hit a responding officer’s cruiser with his vehicle, a black 2014 Subaru Impreza.

Attempted murder is a class A felony, which can result in 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

According to police reports, McClure, who was on probation from York County, refused to stop, April 18, after a Bar Harbor Police Officer engaged lights and sirens while McClure was allegedly speeding through Hulls Cove.

Bar Harbor Officer Judson Cake told Maine State Police Trooper Hunter Fernald that he had used radar to clock McClure’s Subaru at 75 mph and when he turned to follow, the black 2014 Subaru Impreza “took off.” The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

McClure eventually swerved and crashed into a cruiser that Officer Nathan Formby had stopped by the Chart Room, a local restaurant.

“The Impreza’s speedometer needle was stuck at 58 MPH,” according to Fernald’s report.

The jury indicted McClure on another 13 charges.

Officers located empty alcoholic beverage cans on the floor of the Subaru.

Initial emergency scanner traffic said McClure sped by School House Hill on Route 3 and then lowered his speed, but was still speeding, through Hulls Cove moments prior to the crash.

“Call an ambulance. He just hit 415, head-on,” Officer Cake said over the radio.

Fire personnel on scene treated Officer Formby whose call number is 415. His left arm was scraped from the deployment of the cruiser’s airbag.

Bar Harbor Fire Department’s ambulance crew transported McClure to the Mount Desert Island Hospital for injuries. After treatment he was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Courtesy Hancock County Jail.

Prior to that, McClure reportedly assaulted hospital staff. This led to indictments on charges of assaulting emergency room personnel and a misdemeanor criminal mischief.

He was also indicted on charges of assault on an officer, eluding an officer, failure to stop for an officer, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated criminal mischief, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, and criminal speed.

His bail is $50,000 cash or $100,000 surety.

McClure has previously been accused of failing to stop for police officers.

In November 2022, WMTW reported that a Riley McClure, 19, of Raymond, Maine had allegedly refused to stop for a sheriff’s deputy after making an unsafe pass on the River Road in Windham.

“The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase,” the station wrote. “Police say the car crossed the center line about a mile later and hit an oncoming pickup truck. The driver of the Volkswagen, Riley McClure, 19, of Raymond, was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was being treated for what police called non-life-threatening injuries. Police said speed and unsafe driving were factors in the crash.”

Photos: Unless otherwise stated, all photos, Shaun Farrar/Bar Harbor Story.

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