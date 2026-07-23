BAR HARBOR—Guest artist Maro Avakian joins the Kotwica Band at its international folk dance of summertime favorites on August 1.

Maro is a talented pianist who recorded and toured internationally with the Amarillis ensemble. She currently plays with the Washboard Rebellion and with contra dance and English country dance bands in Maine.

Maro’s mother Anahid, was a concert violinist who performed with her sister Maro on piano, touring internationally and recording on major record labels. Maro is named after her aunt and learned to play piano at a young age.

Maro notes, “My early musical interest was classical music but when I moved to Pittsburgh in 1979, I fell in love with folk music.”

The Kotwica Band welcomes all on Saturday, August 1st, 7-9 p.m. at the YWCA - 36 Mt. Desert Street, Bar Harbor. All dances will be taught - no experience needed. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information, visit the Downeast Folk Dancers on Facebook.

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