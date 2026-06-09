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BAR HARBOR—According to a press release, at approximately 2:11 a.m., on June 4, officers responded to a downtown Bar Harbor business for a report of a woman who was being disorderly.

Following the officers’ response to the complaint, Officer Justin Burnett arrested the woman, Madison Derbyshire, 19 of Maryland, on a charge of assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Derbyshire was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, June 1, 2026

After receiving a complaint regarding a vehicle that was swerving and being operated erratically on Route 102 in Bar Harbor, Officer Zack Kline located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. The driver was given a warning for their driving behavior.

Officer Kaleb Payson performed a requested well-being check on a juvenile in Mount Desert and after speaking with the parent, determined that the juvenile was all set.

The Mount Desert Police Department received a request from a Mount Desert business to check its parking area for illegal campers.

Officer Ted Cake took a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert but there were no units in a position to intercept the vehicle, so the complaint was passed on to the jurisdiction in the vehicle’s direction of travel.

Someone reported a possibly intoxicated driver in Trenton and Officer T. Cake could not locate the vehicle. The vehicle was located by another agency in another jurisdiction.

Someone reported a parking problem in Bar Harbor.

Officer Kline responded to a report of kids playing in the road in Mount Desert, but they had left the area by the time he arrived.

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Officer Justin Burnett responded with the fire department to a medical call in Bar Harbor .

Officer Kaleb Payson is investigating a report of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus in Bar Harbor.

After receiving a barking dog complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Payson responded and determined that the complaint was unsubstantiated.

Officer Troy Stanwood investigated suspicious activity in Northeast Harbor and found that no criminal conduct had occurred.

Someone in Bar Harbor spoke with Officer Payson regarding another person’s behavior.

Officer Payson assisted someone with a broken-down vehicle in Bar Harbor.

Officer Payson assisted another Bar Harbor business with getting paperwork signed.

Officer Payson spoke with a Bar Harbor resident regarding a problem with a neighbor’s dog.

Officer Payson assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burnett received information in Bar Harbor regarding a suspicious vehicle.

After receiving a motor vehicle complaint, Officer Kline was unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett arrested Stevie Hagerman, no age given, of Minnesota, for operating under the influence of alcohol. Hagerman was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sgt. Jerrod Hardy assisted a Bar Harbor resident who had locked themselves out of their apartment.

Someone made a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor but the complainant stated that the vehicle was already parked and unoccupied at the time of the call.

Officer Stanwood assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with an alarm call in Bar Harbor.

Following a report of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus in Bar Harbor, Officer Amie Torrey is investigating.

Officer Torrey responded to a parking issue on Harborside Road in Northeast Harbor, contacted the vehicle owners, and had them move their vehicles.

While enroute to assist another law enforcement agency, Officer Caleb Mora’s assistance was cancelled.

Following a trespassing complaint on Schooner Head Road in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood determined that the person involved was not on private property.

Officer Stanwood is investigating a trespassing complaint at a Bar Harbor business.

Parking enforcement responded to a parking issue on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor but the vehicle was gone when they arrived.

Sgt. Chris Dickens and Sgt. Hardy assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a medical call at a Main Street, Bar Harbor, business.

Sgt. Dickens and Sgt. Hardy responded to a suspicious person complaint in the area of the Glen Mary pool in Bar Harbor but could not located anything suspicious.

Sgt. Dickens and Sgt. Hardy checked on someone in Bar Harbor who appeared to be having a minor medical event but who was determined to be okay.

Sgt. Dickens and Office Judson Cake responded to a suspicious vehicle parked on Schooner Head Road in Bar Harbor and the driver was made aware of the town’s ordinance prohibiting sleeping in vehicles overnight.

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Officer Torrey assisted another agency with an investigation in Bar Harbor.

Someone reported a distracted driver in Bar Harbor to Officer Stanwood.

Sgt. Soren Sundberg assisted another law enforcement agency with an investigation in Bar Harbor.

Officer Mora is investigating a report of a tire being slashed in Bar Harbor.

Following a report of wires down in the roadway in Bar Harbor, Officer J. Cake located the wires and notified Versant Power.

Officer Kline responded to a medical alert in Bar Harbor and discovered that the person was fine and that their monitoring device had just fallen out of their pocket.

Someone called to report a public works incident in Bar Harbor to Officer Kline so that it could be documented.

Following a report of a vehicle operating without headlights after dark in Bar Harbor, Officer J. Cake was unable to locate the vehicle.

Officer Kline took a report of suspicious activity in Bar Harbor.

Friday, June 5, 2026

After receiving a report of harassment in Mount Desert, Officer T. Cake warned the other person for their behavior.

Sgt. Sundberg issued someone a trespass warning for a Bar Harbor business.

Officer Torrey took a report in Bar Harbor of an assault that occurred out of state.

Someone in Bar Harbor reported a suspicious person claiming to work for the town doing tax assessments. The person was in fact a contract employee of the town doing tax assessments.

The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department conducted a security detail in downtown Bar Harbor and were assisted by the Bar Harbor Fire Department and the Maine State Police.

Sgt. Dickens responded to a report of a disorderly person outside of a Bar Harbor business but the person had left the area prior to his arrival.

Officer Kline investigated an unattended death at a Mount Desert residence and determined that the death was the result of natural causes.

Sgt. Dickens assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Following a barking dog complaint in the area of Sand Point Road in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Dickens advised the dog’s owner of the complaint.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett arrested Casey Dolen, 25, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, for operating under the influence and Dolen was transported to the Hancock County Jail. Dolen was also issued citations for speeding, leaving the travel lane unsafely, and possessing an open container of alcohol on a public way.

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Sgt. Dickens responded to a noise complaint in the area of Rodick Street in Bar Harbor and spoke with the people involved.

After conducting a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood arrested Stephanie Moncada, 36, of Providence, Rhode Island, for operating under the influence.

Officer Kline is investigating a report of a Bar Harbor resident abusing a dog.

After contacting an intoxicated man who was acting suspiciously on Firefly Lane in Bar Harbor, Officer Kline arrested Carlos D. Casani, 38, of Key Largo, Florida, for an extraditable arrest warrant out of Washington State. Casani was also summoned for being a fugitive from justice and was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Kline is investigating a report of a cell phone and wallet being stolen from a Bar Harbor business.

Officer T. Cake performed a requested well-being check in Bar Harbor, located the person to be checked on, and advised them of the request for a well-being check.

Sgt. Brundrett received a report of suspicious activity at a Mount Desert residence.

Someone from the Bar Harbor Town Office advised the Bar Harbor Police Department that they would be removing a political sign that was in violation of election signage rules and was too close to the town office.

Officers assisted with a Pride Day march in Bar Harbor.

Officer Liam Harrington fingerprinted a Mount Desert resident in Mount Desert for employment purposes.

Officer T. Cake was advised of a dog running loose in Bar Harbor. The dog’s owners were made aware and were able to retrieve the dog.

Officer Harrington took a report of a motor vehicle being operated in an erratic manner in Bar Harbor but no officers were in a position to locate the vehicle.

A Bar Harbor resident was assisted by Officer T. Cake with getting back into their residence.

Officers responded to a report of a combative juvenile at a Somesville business. As a result, the juvenile was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Someone in Bar Harbor found a lost dog and Officer Kline contacted the dog’s owner so that they could be reunited.

Following a burglary investigation in Bar Harbor, Officer Kline arrested Apryl Green, 37, of Bar Harbor for burglary and theft. Green was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood arrested Logan Bubar, 32, of Ellsworth, for operating under the influence. Bubar was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

After receiving a report of an intoxicated man in Bar Harbor who was getting ready to try and drive home, officers searched for the man and his vehicle but could not locate either.

Officer Burnett assisted someone in Bar Harbor with getting to the hospital.

Officers Stanwood and Mora conducted traffic control in Bar Harbor for a half marathon and 10k running event.

Officer T. Cake warned someone in Mount Desert for disorderly conduct after it was reported that they had yelled at a neighbor.

Sgt. Dickens and Sgt. Brundrett conducted a detail at the MDI High School graduation ceremony in Bar Harbor.

After receiving a report of a man checking doorknobs in a residential Bar Harbor area, Officer Harrington patrolled the area but could not locate the person.

Officer Harrington spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about an employee dispute.

Following a report of someone sleeping and/or lurking in shop entrances on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Dickens located the person and issued them a trespass warning.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, June 1, 2026

Officer Eli Brown performed a well-being check in Southwest Harbor on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program and found them to be fine.

Officer Brown conducted a vehicle identification number verification for a Tremont business.

After receiving a passed-on motor vehicle complaint from the Mount Desert Police Department, Officer Brown located the suspect vehicle in Southwest Harbor, but by the time he got turned around, the vehicle had turned down a side road and could not be located again.

A Southwest Harbor resident reported that his social security number had been compromised and used fraudulently. Officer Brown created a police report so that the victim has a record and can take steps to correct the fraudulent activity.

Officer Brown performed a security check at the Tremont wharf overnight and found everything to be secure.

Officer Brown performed a security check at a Tremont business overnight and found everything to be secure.

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Officer Brown performed a security check at two Tremont buildings overnight and found everything to be secure.

Sgt. Rick Graham performed a well-being check in Southwest Harbor on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program and found them to be fine.

An employee of the Town of Tremont reported a suspicious vehicle on town property. Sgt. Graham checked the vehicle which will be towed if the owner does not move it.

Sgt. Graham responded with the ambulance service to a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

Following a report of several gunshots in Southwest Harbor, Sgt. Graham determined that the source was people target shooting in a nearby gravel pit.

A Tremont resident reported that children were riding bicycles on a freshly graded road in Tremont.

Multiple people reported an intoxicated person walking alongside the road in Southwest Harbor. Sgt. Graham located the person and got them safely back to their residence.

Sgt. Graham served court paperwork to someone in Southwest Harbor.

Following a report of a loose dog in Bass Harbor and the reporting person stating that the Tremont Animal Control Officer was not returning their calls, Sgt. Graham responded and assisted the owner with retrieving the dog.

Sgt. Graham responded to a report of a loud “gong” sound in Tremont but all was quiet when he arrived.

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

A Seal Cove resident reported that their neighbor is encroaching over her property line and using her property as their own. As this is a civil matter, Officer Brown referred the complainant to Tremont’s code enforcement officer for assistance.

Following a complaint of speeding vehicle on the Seawall Road in Southwest Harbor, Officer Brown told the complainant that officers will try to patrol the area more often.

Someone in Tremont reported a lawnmower being driven down the road and stated that it is a common occurrence because the person mows a couple of cottages down the road. Officer Brown informed the complainant that under state law it is permissible to do so on occasion.

A motorist informed the Southwest Harbor Police Department that the traffic pattern in front of the Southwest Harbor IGA is dangerous and they would like to notify the highway department.

Someone reported that a person who allegedly does not have a driver’s license operates a motor vehicle on a public way in Tremont.

Officer Brown performed a security check on a Southwest Harbor business, located unsecured doors, and notified the business.

While on overnight patrol, Officer Brown saw a flashing light from the area of Tremont wharf and thought it may be a distress signal. Officer Brown was able to find the source of the light and found it to be a malfunctioning LED light on Thurston’s dock.

Thursday, June 4, 2026

A Southwest Harbor business reported some vandalism in the public area of their building. The vandalism was cleaned up and the business just wanted the event on record.

Officer Kristen Roulet was attempting to perform a well-being check in Southwest Harbor on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program but was called off prior to contacting the person.

Friday, June 5, 2026

Officer Roulet received information in regard to a bullying incident in Tremont.

Chief John Hall performed a well-being check on someone in Tremont at the request of another agency but could not locate the person to be checked on.

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Sgt. Graham assisted with traffic control for the installation of American flags on utility poles in Tremont.

Sgt. Graham took a report of a civil issue from a Tremont resident.

Someone reported an injured porcupine near Bernard Corner in Tremont but Sgt. Graham could not locate the animal.

Sgt. Graham took a report of a civil issue from a Tremont resident.

A burglar alarm was reported in Tremont, but the alarm company cancelled response before Sgt. Graham could respond.

Someone reported a vehicle revving its engine and causing black smoke on Main Street in Southwest Harbor.

Sgt. Graham responded to a report of a loose dog on the Seawall Road in Southwest Harbor and found the owner to be picking up the dog when he arrived.

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Following several 911 hang up calls from the area of Thurston’s Lobster in Tremont, Officer Roulet located a juvenile who stated that their phone was in their pocket and the calls were accidental.

Monday, June 8, 2026

Officer Roulet received a report of some concerning text messages from a Southwest Harbor resident who would not give many details. Officer Roulet patrolled the area mentioned but found everything to be all set.

Officer Roulet assisted a Southwest Harbor man with getting back into his apartment after he had accidentally locked his key inside.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — None reported.

MOUNT DESERT — (1) Somesville, no road name given.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — None reported.

TREMONT — None reported.

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Limington Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

HIRAM—On Sunday, May 31, 2026, at approximately 5:54 p.m., Maine State Police attempted to stop a stolen pickup truck on Route 25 in Limington for poor operation. The truck failed to stop and continued southbound on Route 25 into Standish. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a residence in Limington approximately one hour earlier.

The truck continued on Route 25 before turning northbound onto Route 113. The pursuit traveled through Baldwin and into Hiram, where spike mats were deployed and successfully disabled the vehicle. The operator was identified as 33-year-old Shaun Webster, of Limington. Webster was arrested and transported to the York County Jail.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and Sacopee Rescue assisted. Webster has been charged with theft by unauthorized use, failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, driving to endanger, operating under the influence, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and passing a roadblock.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Arson Fire in Bath

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

BATH—The Maine Office of State Fire Marshal is seeking information regarding a suspicious fire at the Masonic Temple in Bath. On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at approximately 10:02 a.m., the Bath Police Department and Bath Fire Department responded to the Masonic Temple, located at 958 Washington Street in Bath, after it was discovered that an American flag hanging from the front of the building had been burned.

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to the scene due to the suspicious nature of the incident. Following an examination of the scene, investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set and have classified the incident as arson.

During the investigation, it was discovered that an unknown individual had placed a new American flag on the fence in front of the Masonic Temple sometime after the fire occurred. Investigators determined that no members or representatives of the Masonic Temple were responsible for placing the replacement flag.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person who hung the new flag, as they may have information relevant to the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fire, or the individual who placed the replacement flag at the scene, is asked to contact the Office of State Fire Marshal by one of the following methods:

Arson Tipline at 1-888-870-6162

arsontips.fmo@maine.gov

Augusta Communications Center at 207-624-7076 (ask for an FMO investigator).

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

MDEA Arrests One For Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Bangor

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

BANGOR—On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central District Task Force were conducting an investigation into suspected drug trafficking at an apartment located at 411 Essex Street in Bangor.

During the investigation, a Bangor Police Department officer observed 22-year-old Christopher Reynolds Jr. leaving the residence as a passenger in a vehicle. The officer recognized Reynolds and was aware that he had an active arrest warrant. A traffic stop was subsequently conducted, and Reynolds was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant.

During a search of Reynolds, officers and agents located a large quantity of suspected narcotics concealed in Reynolds’ pants, as well as a .45 caliber handgun inside his backpack.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 140 grams gross weight of methamphetamine, 50 grams gross weight of suspected fentanyl, a .45 caliber handgun, and $1,154 in suspected drug proceeds.

Reynolds was charged with aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs, class A, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, class C. Charges in this case are aggravated by the weight of the drugs seized as well as the firearm. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

During the investigation agents were assisted by the Bangor Police Department and K9 Raye and U.S. DEA.

The MDEA stands committed to working with all federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners in order to continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations who are attempting to distribute illicit drugs in the State of Maine.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you suffer with substance use disorder please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, you are urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Maine State Police Arrest New Hampshire Man in 1993 Homicide

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—On Thursday, June 4, 2026, members of Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit- South and the Portsmouth Police Department arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jolly of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in connection with the 1993 homicide of 73-year-old Maxine Bitomski, of Kittery.

At approximately 6:13 a.m., Jolly was arrested in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a warrant charging him with murder. Jolly was transported to the Rockingham County Jail. He will remain in New Hampshire pending extradition proceedings.

On January 16, 1993, at approximately 3:24 p.m., officers from the Kittery Police Department responded to 3 Colonial Road in Kittery after Bitomski was found deceased inside her home by family members. The Kittery Police Department immediately began investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and notified the Maine State Police shortly thereafter. Detectives from both agencies continued working the case over the next three decades.

On January 17, 1993, an autopsy was conducted by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. The cause of death is not being released at this time pending the unsealing of court documents. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Investigators determined Jolly knew Bitomski through his employment with Medical Market, a medical supply company that was based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire that provided oxygen equipment and services to Bitomski prior to her death.

Beginning in 2021, the investigation was re-examined by detectives assigned to Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit- South. Investigators continued pursuing leads, reviewing evidence, and utilizing advances in DNA testing that ultimately led to Jolly’s arrest.

“This arrest reflects the determination and commitment of investigators who never stopped working this case,” said Lt. Tom Pickering who oversees Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit- Unsolved. “The work completed by current and retired Maine State Police Detectives, members of the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory and the Kittery Police Department over the past 33 years was instrumental in bringing this case to this point.”

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit- South was assisted by Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit- Unsolved, Maine State Police Crime Laboratory, Kittery Police Department, New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit, and the Portsmouth Police Department.

If anyone has information related to the death of Maxine Bitomski, please contact Major Crimes Unit Sgt. Justin Huntley at (207) 624-7076 (option 9).

The investigation remains ongoing.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fire in Randolph

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

RANDOLPH—On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at approximately 8:10 p.m., the Randolph Fire Department responded to 9 Barber Road in Randolph for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a barn heavily involved in fire.

The property is home to Coutts Brothers, Inc. The fire caused significant damage to the barn and its contents, which included a variety of equipment and materials used by the business, such as snowplows, power line equipment and supplies, vehicle tires, and other items. Several items stored outside and behind the building also sustained damage, with some expected to require complete replacement.

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and, with assistance from heavy equipment provided by Coutts Brothers, conducted an examination of the fire scene that evening. Through scene examination, witness interviews, surveillance video review, and scientific analysis, investigators determined the fire originated in an open-air lean-to located on the northern end of the building. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation; however, at this time investigators do not believe the fire was intentionally set or otherwise suspicious in nature. Damage from the fire was limited in part due to the quick actions of local firefighters and a former employee of the business.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

Correction: The arrest of the Maryland woman for assault on an officer occurred on June 4 and not May 4. That error has been corrected June 9 at 1:24 p.m.

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