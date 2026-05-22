BAR HARBOR—Island Connections is celebrating independence on Mount Desert Island with its annual Match Challenge fundraiser from Memorial Day through Independence Day. Between May 25 and July 4, all donations to Island Connections will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $15,000, doubling the impact of each contribution.



The campaign ends on Independence Day to highlight Island Connections’ mission to enhance independence and quality of life for seniors and people with disabilities on MDI. The money raised will help provide rides for medical appointments, food shopping, and food delivery, prescription pickups and more.



“As a multigenerational Mainer, I know how deeply we value independence,” says Executive Director Carissa Tinker. “My wish is for Mainers to know that asking for help when you need it is not a loss of independence, but a way of preserving it.”

Island Connections provides free transportation to older adults and people with disabilities on MDI and the Outer Islands, to get them to essential medical appointments and to address food insecurity. “This is a critical time to support Island Connections,” said Board President Becky Heden. “We coordinated a record-breaking 5,591 rides last year, and we’re already on track to break that record again this year. The need is growing, and so is the importance of every donation.”



This Match Challenge is possible due to the generosity of donors Glenn & Nancy Tucker, Liz Cutler, Barbara (Binky) MacQuinn, and an anonymous donor. To contribute to the Match Challenge, visit islconnections.org and click “Donate,” or send a check to 93 Cottage St, Suite 101, Bar Harbor, ME 04609. Call 207-288-4457 for more information.



Share

Leave a comment