There’s still time to enter the 2026 Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery, if you haven’t already applied.

A licensed hunter with an antlerless deer permit can harvest one antlerless deer in the designated Wildlife Management District (WMD), in addition to an antlered deer statewide. Don’t miss your chance to maximize your season—be sure to submit your application before the lottery closes at 11:59 pm EST on July 30.

There is no fee to enter the lottery. If you’re awarded a permit, you’ll have until September 10 to claim it by paying the $12 permit fee and $2 agent fee.

Hunters who select WMDs 15–17, 20–26, 26A, or 29 as their first-choice district may take advantage of the pre-payment option and pay for their permit when they apply. In the unlikely event that you are not awarded a permit, your payment will be refunded in full.

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Important Dates