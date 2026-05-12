Photo: Shaun Farrar/BHS

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Bar Harbor Music Festival.

BAR HARBOR—According to the Bar Harbor Police Department weekly press release, on May 10, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Hodari Foster, 20, of Bar Harbor, was driving a 2015 Honda Accord west on Crooked Road in Bar Harbor and struck the 2006 Ford Ranger that was being driven by Alexander Brown, 24, of Bar Harbor.

Brown was attempting to turn onto Crooked Road from Old Norway Drive at the time of the crash.

The release says that there were minor injuries but does not specify who was injured and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Foster was issued traffic citations for imprudent speed, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, and failure to yield right of way.

Photo: Shaun Farrar/BHS

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, May 4, 2026

Officer Liam Harrington took a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor but was unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

A motor vehicle complaint was made in Bar Harbor, but all officers were out of position to intercept the vehicle, and the complaint was passed on to the Maine State Police.

Following a complaint of a dog that had run away in Hall Quarry, Officer Harrington patrolled the area but did not locate the wayward dog.

Officer Kaleb Payson assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with traffic control while they were on a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Until the vehicle was towed, Officer Ted Cake provided traffic control for a vehicle that was broken-down in the roadway in Somesville.

Officer Payson performed a requested well-being check on someone in Bar Harbor and found that they were sleeping.

Officer Payson assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer Lukas Keene gave somebody a ride home from MDI Hospital.

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Officer Justin Burnett assisted Acadia National Park with a call in the park.

Following a request to issue a trespass warning to a person at a Bar Harbor residence, Officer Keene made sure that the person had no tenancy rights and no legal ground to be at the residence and advised the person to leave, which they did without incident.

Officer Keene responded to a noise complaint based upon construction being started too early in Bar Harbor and found the complaint to be unsubstantiated.

Bar Harbor Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason met with a transient person in Bar Harbor to discuss resource options.

Sgt. Doug Brundrett and Officer Harrington provided an escort for a charity bicycle ride that started in Bar Harbor.

A resident of Bar Harbor relinquished a firearm to the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Following a disorderly conduct investigation in Bar Harbor, Officer Harrington arrested Wendy S. Macfee, 62, of Belfast, for an active arrest warrant as well as violation of conditions of release.

A Mount Desert resident reported some damage to a property to Officer T. Cake.

Following a report of debris in the roadway on Route 102 in Bar Harbor, Officer T. Cake responded but could not find any debris.

Officer Payson documented information provided by a towing company that was conducting a repossession in Mount Desert.

Officer T. Cake is investigating some information received regarding a possible civil issue in Mount Desert.

Sgt. Jerrod Hardy received a complaint of erratic motor vehicle operation in Hulls Cove but could not locate the suspect vehicle.

Officer Zack Kline documented a report of vehicle damage that occurred in a private parking lot in Bar Harbor.

Officer Keene warned a group of intoxicated people for trespassing at a Bar Harbor business.

Following a noise complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett was able to resolve the issue.

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

An overnight camper was moved along in Bar Harbor by officers.

Following a report of erratic motor vehicle operation in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Brundrett located and stopped the vehicle and gave the driver a warning for their driving behavior.

Officer Troy Stanwood took someone on a ride along in Bar Harbor.

After receiving a late report of trespassing in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood was unable to find anyone on the property.

The Maine State Police requested that the Bar Harbor Police Department look for a vehicle that was involved in an incident in Trenton and to stop it and hold it if located. The request was later cancelled.

Officer Amie Torrey performed a requested check well-being in Bar Harbor but was unable to locate the person being checked on.

Officers responded to a juvenile issue in Bar Harbor.

Officer Caleb Mora received a report of a civil issue in Northeast Harbor but the people involved were able to rectify the issue without law enforcement involvement.

MHL Gleason checked on the well-being of an elderly person in Bar Harbor.

Officer Stanwood assisted MDI Hospital with a disorderly family member.

After receiving a report of an erratic driver in Bar Harbor, Officr Stanwood was unable to catch up to the vehicle.

Officer Torrey received a request to stand by while people left a Mount Desert business.

Officer Stanwood took someone in Bar Harbor into protective custody and brought them to the hospital.

Officer Virginia Helton responded to MDI Hospital to assist with a patient.

Thursday, May 7, 2026

Officer Stanwood took a report of damage done to a parked car in Bar Harbor.

Following a parking complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Mora issued the vehicle a 72-hr notice and advised the vehicle’s owner.

After receiving a tip from the United States Secret Service Fraud Division regarding an active fraud incident occurring in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood was able to intervene and help the victim recover funds.

Officer Torrey is investigating a report of a protection order violation in Bar Harbor.

MHL Gleason spoke with a transient person in Bar Harbor about resources.

Someone in Bar Harbor reported some property damage to Officer Stanwood.

Officer Torrey is investigating a real estate agency’s report of a scam in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Chris Dickens received a report of an unoccupied car parked in the area of the Pine Heath Road in Bar Harbor but the vehicle’s owner returned prior to his response.

Officer Judson Cake assisted someone in Mount Desert with getting back into their apartment after they had locked themselves out.

Friday, May 8, 2026

Officer Helton attempted to locate a vehicle that was the subject of a motor vehicle complaint on Route 3 in Bar Harbor but could not find it.

Officer Payson responded to a parking complaint in Bar Harbor but the vehicle was already gone when he arrived.

Following a report of a tractor trailer blocking a travel lane on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor, Officer Payson contacted the driver and had them move the truck.

Officer Payson performed a requested well-being check on someone in Bar Harbor and found them to be all set.

Officer T. Cake arrested Antonio Loper-Neto, 45, of Maine, in Bar Harbor on an active arrest warrant and transported him to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Payson received a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert, but no officers were in a position to intercept the vehicle so the complaint was passed on to the Maine State Police.

After someone reported a vehicle blocking traffic on a residential street in Bar Harbor, Officer Harrington contacted the owner and had the vehicle moved.

Sgt. Dickens took a report of vehicles not stopping at the intersection of Ledgelawn Avenue and Park Street in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burnett passed a report on to the Bar Harbor Water Department regarding a possible broken water line in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burnett spoke with someone at MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor in regard to a case.

Officer Kline assisted a Bar Harbor ambulance on a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Responding to a report of a suspicious person in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett located the person but found nothing suspicious.

Officer Burnett assisted a Bar Harbor resident with getting home from the hospital.

Sgt. Dickens and Officers Keene, Kline, and Burnett responded to a suspicious activity complaint at Ells Pier in Bar Harbor but found everything to be normal.

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Officer Burnett received some information from a Bar Harbor resident.

Following a complaint of a vehicle tailgating, speeding, and making bad passes on Route 3 in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Brundrett located the vehicle on Eden Street, stopped it, and issued a citation for speeding and a warning for poor driving behavior.

Officers represented the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department at the MDI YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day in Bar Harbor.

Officers assisted the Maine State Police with detouring traffic from the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

Officer Harrington was assisting the National Park Service with locating a vehicle in Bar Harbor but the park service cancelled its request prior to the vehicle being located.

Officer Payson is investigating a domestic incident in Bar Harbor that was reported late.

Officer T. Cake issued someone in Mount Desert a written and verbal trespass notice after receiving a trespassing complaint.

Officer T. Cake is investigating a theft complaint made by a Mount Desert resident.

After receiving a report of debris in the road in Bar Harbor, Officer Harrington arrived to find that it had already been moved from the roadway.

Officer T. Cake is investigating a possible trespassing/harassment issue in Mount Desert.

After a man locked himself out of his residence in Mount Desert, Officer T. Cake assisted him with getting back in.

Officer Stanwood worked a special detail for the MDI High School prom in Bar Harbor.

Officer Keene assisted an animal with getting out of the roadway in Mount Desert.

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Officers assisted the Bar Harbor ambulance at a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer T. Cake is investigating a theft that was reported in Bar Harbor.

Officer Payson spoke with a store clerk in Mount Desert about someone else.

Someone brought a stray dog to the Bar Harbor Police Department; the owner was identified thanks to identifying tags, and the owner retrieved their dog.

MHL Gleason assisted a Bar Harbor resident with an ongoing issue.

Following a report of a disorderly person in Mount Desert, Officer Payson located the person and warned them for disorderly conduct.

Officer Kline responded to a Mount Desert apartment complex for the report of a disorderly person. When he arrived, the disorderly person was back in their apartment and the reporting party did not wish to pursue any charges.

A person who is suffering from a mental health condition was given a trespass warning for a private residence in Bar Harbor and given a ride back to their own residence by Officer Keene.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, May 4, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham performed a requested well-being check on a Southwest Harbor resident and found them to be safe and healthy.

Sgt. Graham responded to a fire alarm in Southwest Harbor at a housing unit for a local business and the alarm was determined to have been set off by a cooking error.

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Officer Kristen Roulet checked on one of the Southwest Harbor Good Morning Quietside Program participants who couldn’t be reached. The person was found to be fine but feeling a little ill.

Officer Kristen Roulet checked on one of the Southwest Harbor Good Morning Quietside Program participants who couldn’t be reached. The person’s son was contacted and he said that his mother’s phone was on silent and she was all set.

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Someone brought a dog that they had found running on a Tremont roadway to the Southwest Harbor Police Department. The owner was contacted and the dog was returned home.

Officer Bradley Russell documented information received from the Southwest Harbor Town Office.

Sgt. Graham mediated a neighbor dispute at a Southwest Harbor apartment complex.

Thursday, May 7, 2026

After receiving a burglar alarm at a Southwest Harbor residence, Sgt. Graham responded and checked the house with the caretaker and found it to be all set.

Following a report of a motion alarm at the Tremont Consolidated School, the alarm was cancelled because a teacher had accidentally set it off.

Sgt. Graham responded to a barking dog complaint in Southwest Harbor but could not locate any barking dogs upon arrival in the area.

Friday, May 8, 2026

Kids from the Harbor House Children’s Center visited the Southwest Harbor Police Station. The kids met with Officer Roulet, had a chance to check out the police cars and lights, and were given age-appropriate toys and high fives.

Someone reported someone else driving a tractor on Bernard Road in Tremont. When Officer Roulet arrived, she could not locate any tractors.

Officer Roulet was enroute to an alarm call in Southwest Harbor, but the alarm was cancelled prior to her arrival.

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Officer Russell responded to and resolved a parking issue at the Long Pond parking lot in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Russell assisted a Southwest Harbor resident with getting back into their apartment after they had locked themselves out.

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham performed a requested well-being check on a Tremont resident who is part of the Good Morning Quietside program and found them to be safe and healthy.

Someone with dementia went to the Southwest Harbor Police Department and Sgt. Graham reunited them with their spouse.

Someone had concerns about a person in Tremont riding an electric mobility scooter and Sgt. Graham spoke with the scooter user about safety issues.

Following a complaint, Sgt. Graham warned two juveniles for operating ATVs on a public way in Tremont.

A Tremont resident made the Southwest Harbor Police Department aware that their vehicle had broken down in Southwest Harbor but was well off the roadway.

Monday, May 11, 2026

Someone reported a dead deer in a ditch on Seal Cove Road in Southwest Harbor and Sgt. Graham requested that the Southwest Harbor Highway Department remove it.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — None reported.

MOUNT DESERT — (1) Indian Point Road.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — None reported.

TREMONT — None reported.

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Fire Marshal’s Office Arrests St. Albans Woman on Arson, Domestic Violence Charges

ST. ALBANS—Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal arrested 61-year-old Lisa Hall, of St. Albans, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, on an active arrest warrant charging her with arson and domestic violence assault stemming from a fire that occurred on April 17, 2026, in St. Albans.

Fire Marshal Investigators were called to a residence on Grant Road in St. Albans on the morning of April 17, 2026, at the request of the St. Albans Fire Department due to the suspicious nature of the incident. After completing a fire scene examination and conducting several interviews, Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set.

At the conclusion of the investigation, an arrest warrant for Hall was sought by investigators and issued by the court. That same morning, it is alleged that Hall also assaulted her husband, prior to the fire. On May 5, 2026, Hall was located and arrested in Bangor. Hall was transported to the Penobscot County Jail where she is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

Fire Marshal’s Office Arrests Knox Woman on Arson and Attempted Murder Charges

KNOX—On Monday, May 4, 2026, at approximately 10:43 p.m., the Waldo County Communications Center received a 911 call from an individual at 1647 Bailey Road in Knox reporting a fire at the residence. Deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Knox Fire Department, responded to the scene. Occupants of the home were able to suppress the fire using a fire extinguisher and water prior to the arrival of emergency personnel. The fire was primarily contained to a single bedroom.

Due to the suspicious circumstances, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified. Fire Marshal investigators responded to the scene and subsequently determined that the fire had been intentionally set. 41-year-old Jessica Allsop who had been temporarily staying at the residence, was taken into custody by Fire Marshal Investigators and transported to the Waldo County Jail.

Allsop has been charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, arson, and violation of conditions of release. She is being held without bail at the Waldo County Jail.

The two other occupants of the home were evaluated on scene by local ambulance personnel for smoke inhalation. Several dogs were also inside the residence at the time of the fire; all were able to escape without injury.

Liberty Man Charged with Assault

LIBERTY—On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at approximately 7:50 p.m., troopers from Maine State Police Central Field Troop responded to the Liberty Town Hall for a report of an assault that had taken place there. Upon the subsequent investigation that ensued, it was determined that probable cause existed for the arrest of 56-year-old Roland Singer, of Liberty, who was charged with two counts of simple assault against one of the selectboard members who sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Singer was also charged with one count of criminal mischief.

Tractor-Trailer Driver Cited After Striking MTA Truck and Worker in Farmingdale

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

FARMINGDALE—On Friday, May 8, 2026, at approximately 3:45 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on the Maine Turnpike near mile marker 106 in Farmingdale. The initial investigation indicates a tractor-trailer struck a portion of a Maine Turnpike Authority (MTA) Truck Mounted Attenuator at a tapered lane closure and went into the ditch.

An MTA worker reported minor injuries and was transported by Gardiner Rescue as a precautionary measure. Lane two, which had already been closed by the MTA crew prior to the crash, remained closed while the vehicles were removed. The operator of the tractor-trailer, 48-year-old Dennis Barber of Wilton, New Hampshire, was issued a summons for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and improper passing of a stationary emergency or public service vehicle using lights. The crash remains under investigation.

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 1987 Homicide

WINSLOW—On Friday, May 8, 2026, at approximately 2:17 p.m., detectives from the State Police Major Crimes Unit-Unsolved and Major Crimes Unit-South made an arrest in the 1987 murder of Alice Hawkes. Following a Cumberland County Grand Jury indictment issued on Thursday, May 7, 2026, State Police arrested 63-year-old Stephen Bouchard, of Winslow, in Winslow on a charge of Murder.

Bouchard was Alice Hawkes’ live-in boyfriend at the time of her death. Her body was found on October 4, 1987, in the Westbrook apartment that they shared. Alice’s death was quickly ruled a homicide, and a comprehensive investigation by State Police and Westbrook Police detectives was conducted. The case, however, eventually went cold, though it continued to be reviewed by detectives over the years.

In 2025, the Major Crimes Unit-Unsolved initiated a full reinvestigation of Alice’s case which led to a decision by the Maine Attorney General’s Office to seek a murder charge against Stephen Bouchard. Following his arrest, Bouchard was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where he will be arraigned in the near future.

If anyone has information related to the death of Alice Hawkes, please contact the State Police Major Crimes Unit at (207) 657-5710.

Maine State Police and Fire Marshals Office Investigating Domestic Violence Incident and Explosive Devices Found in Trenton

TRENTON—On Saturday, May 9, 2026, at approximately 9:37 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a residence on Oak Point Road in Trenton. While responding, troopers learned the male suspect had left the residence and may be in possession of hazardous explosive items. Troopers later located the suspect’s vehicle at his residence on Bar Harbor Road in Trenton and secured the scene. The female involved did not have any injuries.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Maine State Police Bomb Squad also responded. During the investigation, several improvised explosive devices and materials to manufacture them were located and rendered safe by the Maine State Police Bomb Squad.

The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Nickerson, of Trenton, was taken into custody without incident. Nickerson was charged with domestic violence Assault, Possession of Firearms by a Prohibited Person, Arson, and Criminal Use of Explosives. The investigation remains ongoing. The Maine State Police was assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bar Harbor Police Department, and local fire and rescue agencies.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

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