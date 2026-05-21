BAR HARBOR—Beginning the week of May 26, Highway crews will be raising utility structures to the proper grade in the newly paved locations on West Street, Kennebec Street, Edgewood Street and Athletic Field Parking Lot (off Park Street). Road and parking lot users should expect minor delays as the Highway crews perform the work. All work is expected to be wrapped up by June 5. Due to the location of some structures, crews will be working in the middle of the roadway, and traffic flaggers will be used as needed. Some street parking may be affected as well. Thank you for your patience as the final steps are performed to complete the 2026 spring paving projects in the downtown area. If you have any questions, please call 288-4681.

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