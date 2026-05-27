BAR HARBOR—The MDI Biological Laboratory is pleased to announce the appointment of Carola McGiffert as its Vice President of Operations. McGiffert brings to the position a wealth of experience in senior federal government service, nonprofit leadership and entrepreneurship, and she has deep personal roots on Mount Desert Island.

McGiffert will oversee core operational functions such as human resources, IT, facilities and campus services to advance the MDI Bio Lab’s strategic priorities and ensure operational excellence across the institution. She describes her core mission as helping every part of the institution understand how its work connects to and supports the science.

“Carola joins us at an important moment in our growth, and her operational leadership will play a central role in advancing our scientific and educational mission,” said Hermann Haller, M.D., the Laboratory’s President.

Since launching a five-year strategic plan in 2023, the institution has secured more than $40M in public and private support to reach its goals. Those include establishment of an international graduate student program with 21 full-time students, recruitment of three outstanding new research teams and significant improvements to scientific infrastructure.

Alongside this growth, the Lab’s leaders remain committed to the collaborative culture that’s been central since its founding in 1898.

“When I asked people around the island about the Lab, the response was unanimous: ‘If you have the chance to work there, take it,’” McGiffert said. “Organizations that grow as quickly as MDI Biological Laboratory inevitably face complex and evolving challenges. What excites me is bringing different pieces together — finding ways to work more effectively, strengthen operations and help take the organization to the next level.”

McGiffert began her career in Washington, D.C., where she worked in the Clinton White House before moving on to roles at the Departments of Commerce and State, and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Her most prominent federal role came during the Obama administration, when she led a State Department initiative supporting the President’s pledge to send 100,000 young Americans to study in China.

More recently, she founded and operated two women’s fitness businesses in the Washington area, an experience she says deepened her skills in operations, community-building and organizational management.

McGiffert’s family ties to Mount Desert Island stretch back generations. She relocated to the island in early 2026 and connected with MDI Bio Lab leadership through the island’s civic network.

“Carola brings exactly the kind of strategic, integrative thinking we need,” Haller said. “And she brings it with a genuine love for Mount Desert Island and everything that makes this place special.”

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