BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School Drama celebrated another outstanding year of theatrical excellence during its annual Bravo Awards and Activity Letter Ceremony, recognizing students for artistic achievement, technical excellence, leadership, commitment, and service to the program.

The event honored participants from the 2025-2026 productions of Cinderella, State One Act Runner-Up Queens, 8 Minutes Left, and Clue, while also recognizing students earning MDI Drama Activity Letters, and Honor Pins, as well as senior Honor Thespian, Ghost Light, and Silver Torch honorees.

MDI Drama staff members Casey Rush (Program and One Act Director), Grey Burkart (TD Electrics), Carene Hirsch (TD Scenic), Flannery Dillon (TD Costuming) Annie Leonardi (Musical Director) and Mark Puglisi (Spring Play Director), along with senior Graham Carter (student Director), recognized the accomplishments of the hundreds of hours MDI Drama students devoted to rehearsal, technical production work, and performance.

Bravo Award Winners

Fall Musical: Cinderella

Outstanding Lead Performance: Alix Osier and Jorge Waldrop

Outstanding Supporting Performance: Brie Chaples and Frances Stockman

Outstanding Tech: Ila Boatright

Director’s Book Award: Delilah Damon Dong

One Act Play: Queens

Outstanding Performance: Ruby DeMuro and Fenris Dubé

Outstanding Tech: Braelynn Bird

Director’s Book Award: Kevin McDonough and Aiden Furrow

Spring Play: 8 Minutes Left

Outstanding Performance: Lolie Ellis and Angela Zhang

Outstanding Tech: Bee DeGeorge

Director’s Book Award: Wil Barton-Thomas

Spring Play: Clue

Outstanding Performance: Graham Carter and Liana Johnson

Outstanding Tech: Harper DeGeorge

Director’s Book Award: Fiona Lantheaume

Technical Theater Awards:

Best New Tech: Annabel McLane

Most Improved Tech: Jade Deal

Tech of the Year: Braelynn Bird

Special Achievement Awards:

The Ashleigh Littlefield “No Small Actor” Award — Nayeli Monahan

The “Super Spirit” Award — Alix Osier

The “Super Stand-In” Award — Frances Stockman

The Lorin Cooper “Super Trouper” Award — Tobias McLean

The Directors’ Leadership Award — Graham Carter and Harper DeGeorge

Activity Letter Recipients: MDI Drama Activity Letters recognize sustained participation and commitment to theatrical productions.

Recipients included Taebaek Boshko, Jackson DaCosta, Jade Deal, Hallie Hamblen, Liana Johnson, Fiona Lantheaume, Kevin McDonough, Tobias McLean, Keiran Miller, Jolene Ryerson, Syd Schneider, and Sage Way.

Honor Pin Recipients: The MDI Drama Honor Pin recognizes students who have demonstrated multiple years of involvement and significant contributions to the program.

Recipients included Braelynn Bird, Delilah Damon Dong, Harper DeGeorge, Molly Dority, Aiden Furrow, Adam Raven, Kaiana Stone, and Jorge Waldrop.

Receiving both an Activity Letter and Honor Pin were Alison Burrill, Fenris Dubé, Lolie Ellis, and Alix Osier.

Honor Thespian Recipients: The MDI Drama Honor Thespian Award is the program’s highest student distinction, recognizing seniors who have demonstrated exemplary dedication and achievement through years of participation and leadership.

The 2026 Honor Thespian recipients were: Ila Boatright, Mabel Bureau, Graham Carter, Ruby DeMuro, Avery Kimball and Fred Sebelin.

MDI Drama also recognized several students for exceptional long-term contributions to the program.

The Ghost Light Award: Presented to senior actors or technicians who have contributed broadly to MDI Drama through their persistence, dedication, and enduring presence within the program, the Ghost Light recognition was awarded to graduating seniors Avery Kimball and Angela Zhang. The award honors students whose commitment has helped keep the spirit of MDI Drama shining both on and off the stage.

The Silver Torch Award: MDI Drama’s most prestigious technical theater honor, the Silver Torch Award recognizes senior technicians who have distinguished themselves through years of consistent and meritorious service to the program. Established in 2003, the award was presented to Ila Boatright, Mabel Bureau, and Fred Sebelin for their outstanding dedication and leadership in technical theater.

A Year of Excellence

MDI Drama Director Casey Rush praised all MDI Drama students for their dedication and growth throughout the season.

“Every production this year reflected the creativity, resilience, and collaboration of our wonderful students and staff,” Rush said. “These students and adults demonstrated what makes theater such a powerful educational experience.”

Rush went on to praise the numerous parents and friends of MDI Drama, “without whom none of what we hope to accomplish in our program could happen.”

MDI Drama will return next fall for the program’s 59th season of live theater. For more information about MDI Drama, please visit MDIDRAMA.ORG.

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