

BAR HARBOR—Mount Desert Island High School Drama is seeking a Scenic Technical Director to co-lead the technical production team of our award-winning theatre program. The part-time, stipended position includes supervising student crews, overseeing scenic design and construction, ensuring shop safety, mentoring young technicians, and supporting productions from design through strike.



Ideal candidates have strong leadership, construction, and theatrical production skills, plus a passion for arts education and youth development.



Join one of Maine’s premier high school theatre programs and help create exceptional productions while inspiring the next generation of theatre artists.



For more information about our excellent drama program, please visit MDIDRAMA.ORG.

Contact Director Casey Rush at crush@mdirss.org to apply.

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