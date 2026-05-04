BAR HARBOR—Mount Desert Island Hospital, its affiliated health centers, and Birch Bay Village today announced the launch of their own unified brand, Mount Desert Island (MDI) Health, a milestone that brings clarity, connection, and a shared identity to the region’s independent healthcare system.

The unified brand reflects what has long been true: care across Mount Desert Island is delivered through a connected network. While the trusted names of MDI Hospital, its health centers, and Birch Bay Village remain unchanged, they are now united under MDI Health, making it easier for patients to understand and access the full range of services available to them.

“For many people, the word ‘hospital’ only tells part of our story,” said Chrissi Maguire, President and CEO of MDI Health. “Today, we are so much more. From primary care to behavioral health, emergency services to community programs, we provide a continuum of care that extends far beyond hospital walls.”

The launch marks the culmination of more than two years of organizational collaboration, research, and engagement with staff, patients, and community partners. That work revealed a consistent challenge, many people did not realize that the hospital, health centers, and specialty services were all part of an integrated, independent system.

Patients shared confusion about billing, access, and where to seek care. Many were unaware they could be seen quickly at other locations within the network for acute needs like tick bites, colds, or minor illnesses.

“MDI Health is about all of us, taking care of all of you. We want you to know you belong here,” said Kate Mulrenin, PhD, Psychologist at the Trenton Health Center. “We work together across disciplines to care for the whole person, whether that’s family medicine, nursing, physical therapy, radiology, social work, or psychotherapy, we deliver the care each patient truly needs.”

Founded in 1897 as Bar Harbor Medical and Surgical Hospital and renamed MDI Hospital in 1931, the organization has continued to evolve in response to the community’s changing needs. Today, MDI Health represents the next chapter, one that better reflects all it offers.

MDI Health remains an independent, community-driven system delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. From primary care, emergency medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, women’s health, and pediatrics, to behavioral health, physical therapy, pain management, medical education, and community-based programs. MDI Health provides essential care to the MDI region and beyond.

MDI Hospital, Birch Bay Village, and all physical Health Center locations will be keeping their respective names. This includes the Breast Health Center, Cadillac Family Practice, Community Dental Center, Community Health Center, Cooper Gilmore Health Center, Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center, MDI Behavioral Health Center, Northeast Harbor Health Center, and Trenton Health Center.

Under MDI Health, patients will continue to receive care from the same trusted providers, in the same locations, without interruption. The unified brand is designed to make accessing that care simpler, clearer, and more connected.

For more information, visit mdihospital.org/UnifiedBrand or mdih.org/UnifiedBrand.

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