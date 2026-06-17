BAR HARBOR—MDI Health is excited to announce the launch of its new Screening Mammogram Scholarship Program, an initiative made possible through a generous $80,000, two-year grant from the Maine Cancer Foundation. The program will help remove financial barriers that prevent patients from accessing routine breast cancer screening, one of the most effective tools for early detection and improved treatment outcomes.

“We are deeply grateful to the Maine Cancer Foundation for their investment in the health of our communities,” said Chrissi Maguire, President and CEO of MDI Health. “This partnership helps ensure that every patient who needs it, regardless of income or insurance status, has access to the preventive screenings that can save lives.”

The scholarship program grew out of concerns identified by healthcare providers and MDI Health staff who observed that some patients were unable to follow through on recommended screening mammograms due to financial constraints. A review conducted by MDI Health’s Population Health team confirmed a gap in access among women who do not qualify for existing assistance programs but still struggle to afford care.

“Breast cancer screening and early detection play a vital role in reducing cancer rates in Maine, but patients who are uninsured and facing financial hardship may not qualify for existing assistance programs, and often delay screening as a result,” said Katelyn Michaud, Maine Cancer Foundation’s Director of Programming. “We are proud to partner with MDI Health to reduce this financial burden for eligible patients, enabling more Mainers to receive breast cancer screenings and helping lessen the impact of cancer statewide. We look forward to the program’s progress and success over the next two years,” said Michaud.

Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Maine. According to recent data, Hancock and Washington counties have some of the highest breast cancer incidence rates in the state, while screening rates in the region remain below the state average. At the same time, many patients face increasing healthcare costs, higher deductibles, and insurance coverage gaps that make preventive care difficult to afford.

“Our goal is simple: no one should delay or forgo a potentially lifesaving mammogram because of cost,” said Tricia Thurlow, RN, BSN, Health Center Clinical Manager and project lead for the scholarship program. “This funding allows us to reach women who may otherwise fall through the cracks and ensures they have access to the screenings they need.”

Screening mammography plays a critical role in detecting breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages. Research has consistently shown that patients who participate in regular mammography screening experience significantly lower mortality rates from breast cancer compared to those who do not receive routine screenings.

As an independent, rural healthcare network, MDI Health continues to invest in expanding access to preventive healthcare services. In response to growing demand for breast imaging, MDI Health recently added a second 3D mammography unit at its Trenton Health Center, increasing appointment availability and improving access for patients throughout the region.

Maine Cancer Foundation’s grant is offered as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce cancer incidence and mortality in Maine. They have invested over $23 million since 2015 to advance cancer prevention, early detection and screening, and access to care for all Mainers.

Anyone interested in learning more about MDI Health’s Screening Mammogram Scholarship Program is encouraged to contact their primary care provider’s office to schedule an appointment or request a referral.

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Maine Cancer Foundation leads a statewide effort to reduce the impact of cancer in Maine. We invest in the most promising and effective programs that advance cancer prevention, increase screening, and improve access to care for all Maine people.

Mount Desert Island (MDI) Health serves a close-knit island and surrounding communities through a 25-bed critical access facility in Bar Harbor and a network of area health centers—all designed to provide comprehensive healthcare for residents and visitors.

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