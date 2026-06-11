BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society welcomes author Brook Wilensky-Lanford back to the island for a reading and signing of her newest work, A God-Shaped Nation: Five Hundred Years of Religion in America (Grove/Atlantic Monthly Press). The event takes place on Friday, June 26, 2025, at 6:00 pm at Hidden Barn Books, 31 Kennebec Place, Bar Harbor. MDI Historical Society Director Raney Bench will join Wilensky-Lanford for a lively conversation about the role of religion in American history and contemporary life.

About the Book

Ever since conquistadores claimed Taino land in the name of their Catholic God and New England Puritans formed their strictly Protestant “city on a hill,” religion has been central to American life. Even as some found religious freedom—Rhode Island welcomed the Quakers, Jews, and Baptists that Massachusetts expelled as dissenters—indigenous people and Africans forced into slavery struggled to protect their religious practices. With the constitutional separation of church and state, it fell to the American people to decide: would they sharpen religion’s formidable powers of division, or reimagine its creative possibilities?

In A God-Shaped Nation, Wilensky-Lanford follows this essential American tension from first contact through the 2024 election. This is an expansive history of extraordinary religious questions, told through the ordinary people who grappled with them. At a moment when religion penetrates even the most secular aspects of American life, understanding its history is more essential than ever. As Wilensky-Lanford writes: “It is in history that the very human work of religion happens, and in ordinary time that even the most carved-in-stone tenets can and do change.”

About the Author

Brook Wilensky-Lanford is a religion writer, editor, and teacher whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, The New Republic, and Chebacco, among others. Her first book, Paradise Lust: Searching for the Garden of Eden, was a 2011 New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice.

Currently the Associate Director of Sacred Writes Public Scholarship, she holds an MFA in Nonfiction Writing from Columbia University and a PhD in Religion in the Americas from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A 1995 graduate of Mount Desert Island High School, Wilensky-Lanford is also a contributor to the MDI Historical Society’s history journal, Chebacco, where she chronicled the long history of Zen Buddhism and spiritual seeking on Mount Desert Island.

Event Details

What: Reading, signing, and conversation with author Brook Wilensky-Lanford

When: Friday, June 26, 2025, 6:00 pm

Where: Hidden Barn Books, 31 Kennebec Place, Bar Harbor, Maine

Admission: Free and open to the public

Reservations: mdihistory.org/events/brook-wilensky-lanford

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