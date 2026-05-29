BAR HARBOR—MDI Health’s Mount Desert Island (MDI) Hospital has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for nurse communication, the highest possible distinction for how patients rate communication with their nursing care team.

The recognition is based on Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey data collected between July 2024 and June 2025 and released by CMS on May 15, 2026. The nurse communication rating reflects how patients felt their nurses explained things clearly, listened carefully, and treated them with courtesy and respect throughout their hospital stay.

MDI Hospital’s recognition was also highlighted nationally in Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of hospitals earning five-star ratings for nurse communication. Nationwide, just 38 more hospitals received the distinction this year compared with last year, underscoring how meaningful the recognition is.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the national recognition of a 5-Star CMS rating for Nurse Communication,” said MDI Health President and CEO Chrissi Maguire. “It’s a powerful reflection of the compassion, professionalism, and exceptional care our nursing team brings to every patient, every day. Our nurses are at the heart of the patient experience, listening closely, communicating clearly, and treating every person with kindness and respect. This recognition speaks to their unwavering commitment to our patients and the community we are proud to serve.”

This recognition highlights the vital role nurses play in every patient’s experience. From the first conversation at the bedside to ongoing care and discharge planning, clear communication and compassionate listening are essential to helping patients feel informed, supported, and confident in their care. It also comes at a particularly meaningful time, following National Hospital Week and during National Nurses Month, both celebrated in May, when hospitals across the country recognize the essential role healthcare teams play in caring for patients and communities. For MDI Health, the five-star distinction offers a timely opportunity to celebrate the dedication of our nursing staff and the teamwork across the hospital and organization that supports every patient experience.

As an independent, critical access hospital and network of health centers serving a rural coastal community, MDI Health’s nursing team cares for patients close to home while providing the same level of professionalism and patient-centered care found in larger health systems. The five-star rating reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional care while strengthening trust with patients and families throughout the region.

In addition, MDI Hospital also earned a five-star CMS patient recommendation rating, reflecting how strongly patients would recommend the hospital to their friends and family based on their overall care experience. Out of thousands of hospitals across the country, only 765 earned the distinction this year, just 18 more than in 2025, highlighting how selective the recognition is. MDI Hospital is one of only 11 hospitals in Maine to make the list and the only hospital in the Downeast region to receive the honor.

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